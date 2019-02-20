What is the role of probiotics as immunity-boosters?

Neelanjana singh By

Express News Service

Almost every other person, including my friends from the medical fraternity, seems to be reeling from some variant of the flu infection doing the rounds in Delhi. As a nutritionist, my responsibility is to make people aware that it is perfectly possible to avert succumbing to such illnesses. After discussing the role of soluble fibre and other immunity-boosting foods last week, it is only apt that I now talk about probiotics and their important role in boosting immunity.

To start with, I’d like to demystify the confusion around probiotic foods. I am often asked whether it is necessary to consume a probiotic food if one is already eating yogurt or dahi every day—Is dahi not a probiotic?

To answer this question, it’s important to understand the difference between the dahi we set at home and the probiotic food products available in the market. At home, we prepare curd or dahi by heating the milk to an appropriate temperature (moderately warm) and adding to it the starter culture (jaman). The starter culture is really a mix of lactic acid bacteria of different species. The number and kind of bacteria present in the homemade curd varies from one home to another. You must have noticed that the dahi in every home is unique in its taste and consistency. Dahi is not a standardised product and therefore cannot be labelled a probiotic.

For any food to be called a probiotic, it must contain a specific strain of live bacteria, usually to the count of over one million in the product. These probiotic bacteria are specifically resistant to the juices that are present in the stomach, and are therefore able to reach further down the digestive tract — in their live form — into the intestines to impart many health benefit. In addition, all such food products are scientifically-tested for their health benefits before acquiring the tag of a probiotic. You will notice that a probiotic food label always mentions the name of the microbe present in it, along with its strain and its strength in numbers.

Another question that I routinely answer pertains to the recommended dose for a probiotic in the daily diet. Because there are different strains of probiotic bacteria that exist, the daily dose varies with the strain of the bacteria used in the product. Most of the over-the-counter probiotic products deliver in the range of 1-10 billion colony-forming units per dose. Some strains are known to be effective in lower doses, therefore it is usually difficult to make a general prescription regarding the daily dose for all probiotics.

All in all, eating dahi or yogurt as part of the meal is a great idea and a very healthy practice indeed, but in situations when immunity-building is the goal, a probiotic food product — designed and tested for this purpose — should also be included in the daily diet. A nutritionist could help you identify the strains of bacteria and other microbes proven for immunity-building and suggest the right dose for it.