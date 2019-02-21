Home Lifestyle Health

Shed that post-pregnancy weight in a healthy way

Reducing your intake during lactation can affect you breast milk production. So you need to be smart in planning your meals too.

By Express News Service

Giving birth is one of the life-changing moments for women. But time post pregnancy often becomes very challenging for women due to a new routine consisting of sleepless nights, stress related to baby care, birth marks and weight gain – which if not taken care of, can lead to severe post pregnancy depression and other physical complications.

Weight gain during pregnancy is very common but if it’s not reduced after delivery it can affect your health. Heavy workouts are recommended only after 3 months of delivery but during that period a healthy well balanced diet can really help set your journey right.

Here are the golden rules by Health Coach Preety Tyagi that can help you to manage your post-pregnancy weight:
 
 Take short, frequent meals: During lactation due to milk production the mother requires good amount of energy. Eating everything at once can increase the carb load in blood resulting in fat production. Eating short and frequent meals can supply adequate energy and will keep the metabolic rate up leading to fat loss.

Consume protein-rich foods: Breast milk is made of protein. A diet low in protein can result in maternal muscle loss which can affect the stamina of the mother. Eating a high-quality protein meal can help in maternal muscle mass preservation. Muscles takes part in metabolism leading to fat loss.
 
Drink enough water: Water helps to flush out toxins from the body and keeps the system clean so that metabolism can happen properly.

Eat a high fiber meal: Dietary fibers reduce body weight naturally. A meal rich in whole grain cereal, fresh fruits and veggies can help you to lose weight.
 
Never skip your breakfast: Breakfast helps in boosting metabolism. Skipping breakfast can leave you tired. Complete breakfast with a portion of protein, carb and fiber can be ideal for a lactating mother.
 
Cut down on unhealthy junk: Remember, during lactation, your baby eats what you eat. So having a junk meals, fried, fatty foods are not only going to affect your weight, but also your baby. 

Add variety to your diet: Eating the same meal every day can make you feel bored. Use a lot of colourful fruits and veggies, nuts and seeds. They will add nutrition as well!
 
Share a meal with family: Having one meal with family members can really help you to reduce your stress. 

