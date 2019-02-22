Home Lifestyle Health

Steroid based skin creams threaten fungal infection epidemic in India 

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is staring at a fungal infection epidemic due to abuse of topical steroid creams, skin specialists have warned. A shocking finding of a yet-to-be published study, carried out by dermatologists attached with the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists, has found that up to 72 per cent people suffering from fungal infections use steroid- based cream which are “hazardous”. 

“India is facing a unique epidemic of difficult-to-treat superficial fungal infections. Many of these combinations have been deemed irrational, unethical and hazardous by high-level government-appointed committees,” said Mukesh Girdhar, vice-president of the association. 

“And yet, they continue to be manufactured and are introduced as effective antifungal agents to chemists who, in turn, sell them most often as over-the-counter drugs,” he added

Rishi Parasher, another vice-president of the association, said: “We have been drawing the attention of the government towards it as steroid-based creams are being misused rampantly and are making treatment of the fungal infection in the country very difficult. Ideally, these creams should not be allowed to be manufactured altogether as no doctor prescribes them. In India, even putting drugs on prescription list is not a guarantee against its misuse.”

Functionaries of the association had carried out a unique initiative that covered 12,000 km over two months in 18 states to spread awareness about skin health. 

Last year, at the behest of the association, 14 skin creams were banned by the Health Ministry but the order was stayed by the Supreme Court.

Steroid steroid creams skin

