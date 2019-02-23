Time to say bye to blackheads

By Express News Service

The small dark or black coloured bumps that appear on your skin due to clogged hair follicles are called blackheads. These mild type of acne, usually, form on the face and often take a long time to clear. And sometimes it may become tempting to squeeze it out. However, squeezing is not recommended, however, in this article, we will discuss a few ways of clearing blackheads.

Oil has always been a best friend for your skin and it is beneficial for your skin. Use the oil cleansing method to remove the blackheads. Use of olive oil, almond oil, argon oil. Take 1-2 spoon of oil on your fingers and massage gently all over your face but before massaging make sure you wash your face with warm water. After massaging, wash your face with a face wash.

Looking for some pocket-friendly ways, then the easiest way is steam. Steam is the easiest and a pocket-friendly way to bid adieu to your blackheads. Before steaming, apply some moisturiser on your face and massage it well for about 5 minutes and then steam your face for about 10-15 minutes. Dab your face with a face towel and apply a good scrub based on your skin type. Scrub it well and rinse it. Post this put a face mask to close the pore. You can alternate this method with ice cubes to close the pores. Make sure whenever you are using a facial scrub, it should contain salicylic acid. It is the best ingredient to remove your old blackheads.