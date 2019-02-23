Home Lifestyle Health

Time to say bye to blackheads

The small dark or black coloured bumps that appear on your skin due to clogged hair follicles are called blackheads.

Published: 23rd February 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The small dark or black coloured bumps that appear on your skin due to clogged hair follicles are called blackheads. These mild type of acne, usually, form on the face and often take a long time to clear. And sometimes it may become tempting to squeeze it out. However, squeezing is not recommended, however, in this article, we will discuss a few ways of clearing blackheads.

Oil has always been a best friend for your skin and it is beneficial for your skin. Use the oil cleansing method to remove the blackheads. Use of olive oil, almond oil, argon oil. Take 1-2 spoon of oil on your fingers and massage gently all over your face but before massaging make sure you wash your face with warm water. After massaging, wash your face with a face wash.

Looking for some pocket-friendly ways, then the easiest way is steam. Steam is the easiest and a pocket-friendly way to bid adieu to your blackheads. Before steaming, apply some moisturiser on your face and massage it well for about 5 minutes and then steam your face for about 10-15 minutes. Dab your face with a face towel and apply a good scrub based on your skin type. Scrub it well and rinse it. Post this put a face mask to close the pore. You can alternate this method with ice cubes to close the pores. Make sure whenever you are using a facial scrub, it should contain salicylic acid. It is the best ingredient to remove your old blackheads. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Blackheads Face

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp