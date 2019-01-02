Home Lifestyle Health

Community-based HIV testing effective in reaching at-risk populations

Lay providers can serve as a critical addition to efforts to help achieve the United Nations' global HIV targets by 2020 and help cover the "last mile" of HIV services to at-risk populations.

Published: 02nd January 2019 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

HIV AIDS

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Training lay people to conduct HIV testing can be an effective approach to reach high-risk populations and prevent the spread of the infection throughout the world, a study has found.

Lay providers can serve as a critical addition to efforts to help achieve the United Nations' global HIV targets by 2020 and help cover the "last mile" of HIV services to at-risk populations.

ALSO READ | Here are six myth busters on HIV

The study -- published in PLOS ONE -- suggests that community-based HIV testing is an effective approach to reach people at risk of HIV who have never been tested or test infrequently.

Key at-risk populations include people who inject drugs, those prone to the use of unsafe syringes and sex workers.

A cross-sectional survey of 1,230 individuals tested by lay providers found that 74 per cent of clients belonged to at-risk populations, 67 per cent were first-time HIV testers, and 85 per cent preferred lay provider testing to facility-based testing.

Furthermore, lay provider testing yielded a higher HIV positivity rate compared to facility-based testing and resulted in a high ART initiation rate of 91 per cent.

"Innovation in HIV testing is absolutely critical to meet these ambitious targets, and community-based HIV testing offers a promising solution to connect undiagnosed people with the services they need," said Kimberly Green, HIV & TB Director at PATH, a nonprofit global health organisation based in the US.

Lay providers participating in the study belonged to community-based organisations led by at-risk populations in urban areas and to village health worker networks in rural mountainous areas.

Providers used a single rapid diagnostic test in clients' homes, at the offices of community-based organizations, or at any private place preferred by the client.

ALSO READ | AIDS sensitisation project in five more prisons across Telangana

This approach helped to overcome barriers that had prevented key populations from seeking facility-based testing services, such as a perceived lack of confidentiality, fear of stigma and discrimination, inconvenient service opening times and distance, and long waiting times for test results.

Clients who had an HIV-reactive test were referred to the nearest health facility for HIV confirmatory testing, and those who received a confirmed HIV-positive result were referred to a public or private clinic for enrollment in ART.

Clients with non-reactive test results received counselling to re-test after three or six months and were referred to a local health facility for HIV prevention services.

The study provides new evidence on the effectiveness of HIV testing administered by non-health care workers representing key populations and frontline village health volunteers.

The results also support findings from community-based HIV testing approaches in other regions, including sub-Saharan Africa, that have demonstrated comparatively high rates of HIV testing uptake, high HIV positivity yields, and high success rates in linking people to care.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HIV AIDS Community based HIV testing community HIV test HIV risk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp