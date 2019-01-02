Home Lifestyle Health

Machinery driving deadly childhood brain cancer unveiled

Current treatments of radiation and chemotherapy are largely ineffective, and fewer than 10 per cent of children with the tumours survive more than two years.

Published: 02nd January 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Scientists have mapped the effects of biological machinery that drives a deadly brain cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).

A team at St Jude Children's Research Hospital in the US created a genetically engineered mouse that offers ways to further understand such brain cancers, as well as a laboratory model for developing more effective treatments.

ALSO READ | Breast cancer drugs may help treat resistant lung cancers

DIPGs are incurable brainstem tumours that strike hundreds of children a year in the US, according to the study published in the journal Cancer Cell.

Current treatments of radiation and chemotherapy are largely ineffective, and fewer than 10 per cent of children with the tumours survive more than two years.

Although many cancers arise from mutations in the genes that directly drive abnormal cell proliferation or survival, others such as DIPGs arise from abnormalities in the cell's "epigenetic" machinery for managing gene activation, or expression.

The researchers discovered that a key mutation called H3 K27M in the epigenetic machinery occurs in the vast majority of DIPG cases.

"It wasn't clear exactly how that translated into changes in regulation of gene expression," said Jinghui Zhang from St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"And it was really completely unclear why this particular mutation was oncogenic in this disease," Zhang said.

The H3 K27M mutation arises in a gene that codes for a molecule called a histone.

Histones function as "smart packaging" for genes -- compacting DNA to fit into the confined space of the cell's nucleus and influencing whether the genes are activated or kept inactive.

"One of the biggest mysteries is why this mutation is so selectively seen in brainstem gliomas and other midline gliomas in kids when the H3 histone is important in packaging the DNA in every cell in the body," said Suzanne Baker from St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To analyse the mutation's effects, the researchers genetically engineered a strain of mice so that scientists could selectively switch on the mutation in the same type brain cell that gives rise to human cancer.

They engineered the mice so that the mutant gene was expressed at the same levels as in human DIPGs.

The mouse study revealed critical details of how the mutation causes DIPG.

The mutation triggers immature cells called neural stem cells to increase their stem cell activity during a specific time in brain development.

The finding helps explain why DIPGs occur in children, whose brains are still developing, Baker said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Machinery Biological machinery Cancer Brain cancer Childhood brain cancer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp