Passive smokers at high risk of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Dr K Vinod By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease commonly referred to as COPD is a major and growing cause of morbidity and mortality globally. It is the third leading cause of death worldwide and affects approximately 10 million Indians every year. In India, Non-Communicable Disease (NCDs) account for three mortalities out of every five and COPD is the second biggest cause of death. In 2016, there were 251 million cases of COPD in the world, and it is estimated that COPD causes 3.15 million deaths per year.

In recent times, COPD has shown increased prevalence among women in our country. Second-hand smokers or passive smokers are at a high risk of COPD, especially kids as they are sensitive to second-hand smoking. When a child is exposed to second-hand smoke, his or her ability to breathe becomes impaired, as the airways become inflamed and filled with mucus.

This leaves them more susceptible to respiratory symptoms. Also, if women continue to smoke during her pregnancy, it can affect the unborn child. In this situation, the child receives less amount of oxygen and develops an increased level of carbon monoxide in his or her bloodstream. It can result in several health complications to the babies.

COPD has a strong correlation with smoking. But today, the condition is worse among non-smokers and passive smokers in developing countries due to increased indoor pollution, high usage of biomass fuel, chemical fumes and dust.

In India, half of the population is exposed to biomass fuel even today as it is available easily and are cost-effective. Several households in rural areas use biomass fuel for cooking and other heating purposes. Increased exposure to biomass is the leading cause of COPD in the rural areas bringing the mortality rate higher.

In India, 32 per cent of households still use biomass stoves, 22 per cent use firewood, 8 per cent use kerosene and rest use fuels like liquid petroleum gas or natural gas. About 50 per cent of the deaths from COPD are attributed to biomass smoke. As women tend to spend a lot of their time in kitchen, almost 75 per cent of women get affected by this. This has increased the chances of COPD cases among women.

COPD is a progressive disease which means the condition worsens over a period of time and is currently incurable in nature.

However, the right diagnosis and administration of treatment can help ease the symptoms. The most common symptoms of the condition are shortness of breath and coughing, which are often ignored. The lack of awareness about COPD results in complicating the condition due to lack of treatment. However, the symptoms in certain cases can vary and COPD can progress for years without showing any noticeable signs of shortness of breath.

Complications due to COPD

Respiratory Infections

The condition increases the risk of cold, flu, pneumonia etc. which can further damage the lung tissue and block the airflow.

Heart Problems

Exposure of nicotine in smoke can lead to the heart problems

Lung Cancer

The risk of contracting lung cancer is significantly higher in COPD patients

Pulmonary Hypertension

The risk of increase in blood pressure of the arteries which supply blood to the lungs increases in the case of COPD patients.

Steps to combat the disease

Diet plays a significant role in the management of COPD. Good nutrition helps the body fight infections. Chest infections are illnesses that often lead to hospitalisation of people with COPD, so it is important to reduce your risk of infection by following a healthy diet.

People with COPD use more energy while breathing than an average person. Therefore, the pulmonary (breathing) muscles in someone with COPD might require up to 10 times the calories more than that of a healthy person. It is therefore, important to consume enough calories to produce energy in order to prevent wasting or weakening of the diaphragm and other pulmonary muscles.

Regular treatment, healthy dietary habits and moderate physical activity can help improve the lifestyle conditions of a person with COPD. However, it is important to consult your doctor prior to taking any significant steps to help maximise the benefits.

Common symptoms

Shortness of breath

Wheezing

Tightness of Chest

Cough with sputum

Fatigue

Weight loss

— The author is a consultant pulmonologist, BR Life SSNMC Hospital