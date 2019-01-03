Startup aims to reshape healthcare with advanced tech solutions

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A one-stop health and medical care service provider, eExpedise Healthcare is attempting to integrate health, wellness and Ayurveda services providers from different countries, on a single platform. The starup makes use of technological interventions such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The domain experts assist client organisations in planning and managing solution costs, enhancing customer experience and meeting operational standards. In addition, based on past medical and family history, predictive analyses are done.

The startup has been recognised under the ‘Startup Programme’ by the Department of Industry Policy and Promotion, Government of India. This is one of the companies to have gotten the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) certificate.

Amit Sharma, CEO, eExpedise, who has 17 years of experience in various domains and eight in the healthcare and wellness space, has launched the startup to bring in transparency, ease and accessibility in the healthcare and wellness industry. “The medical tourism industry in India is witnessing a major shift from just offering quality medical care to ensuring smooth customer experiences. The focus now is to ensure ease of communication and customer service. India has the advantage of having the highest English speaking population, which the country a preferred medical destination,” opines Sharma.

He goes on to add that the Indian government is taking various initiatives to promote the Indian healthcare industry across the globe, which have certainly brought credibility to the country’s healthcare industry. “Medical management in the international market is very expensive. Our aim is to bring transparency in the healthcare delivery system through innovation and technology,” he explains.

A major challenge they face in the industry is non-availability of technologies. “In the healthcare segment, many processes are manual. There are very limited technology provider companies in this space. In the next three years, we plan to expand our self an additional 25 countries and establish our medical center’s wellness in various countries,” he adds.

About the startup

Since its inception in 2016, eExpedise Group has established offices in over six countries--India, UAE, Kenya, Fiji, Sudan and Uganda. Currently, they are available in 14 countries and have marked their presence in 28 countries around the world with over 5,500 healthcare providers.