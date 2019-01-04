Home Lifestyle Health

Worms may hold the key to longer, stronger life

Millimetre-long roundworms called nematodes exhibit ageing patterns remarkably similar to those of other animals, making them an ideal model system for studying ageing.

Published: 04th January 2019 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Scientists have uncovered a cause of declining motor function and increased frailty in tiny ageing worms - and a way to slow it down.

The findings, published in the journal Science Advances, identify a molecule that can be targeted to improve motor function and indicate that similar pathways may be at play in ageing mammals as well.

ALSO READ | 'Masterchef Australia' judge recommends insects as future food option

As humans and animals age, our motor functions progressively deteriorate.

Millimetre-long roundworms called nematodes exhibit ageing patterns remarkably similar to those of other animals, and they only live about three weeks, making them an ideal model system for studying ageing.

"We previously observed that as worms age, they gradually lose physiological functions," said Shawn Xu, a professor at the University of Michigan in the US.

"Sometime around the middle of their adulthood, their motor function begins to decline. But what causes that decline?" Xu said.

To better understand how the interactions between cells changed as worms aged, Xu and his colleagues investigated the junctions where motor neurons communicate with muscle tissue.

They identified a molecule called SLO-1 (for "slowpoke potassium channel family member 1") that acts as a regulator for these communications.

The molecule dampens neurons' activity, slowing down the signals from neurons to muscle tissue and reducing motor function.

The researchers manipulated SLO-1, first using genetic tools and then using a drug called paxilline.

In both cases, they observed two major effects in the roundworms.

Not only did they maintain better motor function later in life, but they also lived longer than normal roundworms.

ALSO READ | Global warming could spur more and hungrier crop-eating bugs

"It's not necessarily ideal to have a longer lifespan without improvements in health or strength," said Xu.

"But we found that the interventions improved both parameters -- these worms are healthier and they live longer," he said.

The timing of the interventions drastically changed the effects on both motor function and lifespan.

When SLO-1 was manipulated early in the worms' life, it had no effect on lifespan and in fact, had a detrimental effect on motor function in young worms.

However, when the activity of SLO-1 was blocked in mid-adulthood, both motor function and lifespan improved.

Since the SLO-1 channel is preserved across many species, Xu hopes these findings will encourage others to examine its role in ageing in other model organisms.

"Studying aging in organisms with longer lifespans is a major investment," he said.

"But now we have identified a molecular target, a potential site and specific timing, which should facilitate further investigation," Xu said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Worms Longer life Lifespan Life Mammals Humans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp