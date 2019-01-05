Keeping it clean and calm

By Express News Service

If you have selected the right kind of cleanser for yourself, here are some tips on how you can get the most from your cleanser. If you wear heavy makeup, use a double-cleansing method. First, remove your makeup with a makeup wipe, micellar water, a foam, or gel cleanser, then follow it up with a cleanser suitable for your skin type. Follow up with a toner or micellar water.

Always use warm water to wash your face. Studies have shown that hot water can dry out your skin and increase the likeliness that cleansers will irritate your skin, and even cause damage to your facial capillaries and the barrier function of the skin’s surface.

Once your face is clean, use a splash of cold water to close your pores. Always moisturise after your skin is cleansed, this is particularly important at night, even if you have oily or acne-prone skin, as your face loses more moisture overnight than at any point.

Follow a foam cleanser with a moisturiser. Cleansing oils will also help balance and maintain your skin’s natural PH, preventing your skin from producing excess oil, like it might do to combat drying ingredients from other cleansers. Always buy products that are made with organic sulphate-free and eco-certified organic ingredients.

Retain skin’s moisture level

