Argan-ise the skin and hair

Pooja Nagdev By

Express News Service

Argan oil is often referred to as liquid gold since it’s packed with vitamins that fortify hair and skin from within. The oil is produced from the kernels of Argan tree, which is native to Morocco, and is locally known as “the tree blessed by gods”. The oil contains Vitamin A & E, Omega-6 fatty acids and linoleic acid. It aids in promoting well-built and strong hair, which is spilt ends-free. The oil’s benefits for hair and skin are endless.

Skin Moisturiser Argan oil can be used as a moisturiser to hydrate and soften skin. Due to its light texture, the oil gets easily absorbed and makes for a great substitute for facial creams. Tones Skin The antioxidants present in Argan oil make it the ideal anti-aging product. It restores elasticity and leaves the skin plumper and softer. Antioxidative Properties Vitamin E present in the oil contains compounds, which revitalise hair cells and promote growth of healthy hair.

This makes it the perfect solution for hair loss. Other elements such as fatty acids, Omega 6 and linoleic acid refurbish the hair and help regain lost shine. Hair Conditioner The liquid is also one of the best alternative hair conditioners one can use. It also helps treat split ends and tames frizzy hair. Scalp Nutrient Nourishment and care are vital to maintaining hair volume. Argan oil’s nourishing qualities keep away problems such as dermatitis, dandruff, dry scalp, itchiness, burning and hair follicle clogging. Argan oil therapy not only improves the quality of the scalp while discouraging hair loss but it also promotes hair growth.

Softens Hair Dry hair is a precursor for hair loss. Argan oil makes for the perfect overnight deep conditioning treatment, which fixes dry and brittle hair. Protects Hair Regular hair styling with straighteners or curling tongs often end up damaging the hair. But a few drops of Argan oil on damp hair after a regular wash have the power to restore lustrousness. It is recommended to condition the hair after applying Argan oil so that the conditioner locks in the essential nutrients. The author is an aromatherapist and cosmetologist, and founder, Inatur