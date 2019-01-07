Home Lifestyle Health

Whiffing your partner's sweaty clothes can reduce stress

The findings of a study showed that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner's scent, lowering levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

Published: 07th January 2019 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation.

By ANI

LONDON: Sniffing your partner's sweaty clothes can reduce stress levels, a study has recently observed.

As per a study published in Birmingham Live, the smell of an individual's partner's sweat can prove to be therapeutic. However, someone else's sweat may have an adverse effect on the individual.

ALSO READ | Parent's job stress affects children's health

The findings showed that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner's scent, lowering levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

The sample size of the study included 96 opposite-sex couples. While carrying out the study, men were given a clean T-shirt to wear for 24 hours and were told not to use deodorants or scented body products. They were also barred from smoking and eating certain foods that could affect their scent.

As part of the research, the men's T-shirts were frozen to preserve the smell of their clothes. The women were given a T-shirt to smell that was either fresh or had been worn by their partner or a stranger, without informing them which shirt had an odour and which did not.

ALSO READ | Ways to make your workspace healthier

A stress test was then carried out in which a mock job interview and a mental maths task were given. The women answered questions about their stress levels and provided saliva samples to measure cortisol levels.

The women were asked to be the "smellers" as they tend to have a better sense of smell than men. At the end of the study, it was concluded that women who had smelled their partner's shirt felt less stressed both before and after the stress test. Women who smelled their partner's shirt and correctly identified the scent were also detected with lower levels of cortisol. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stress Mental health Stress buster Reduce stress Sweat Smelling partner's sweat Clothes Stress hormone Cortisol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp