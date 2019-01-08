Home Lifestyle Health

Guava: This fruit and its leaves are a powerhouse of nutrients

Guava leaves, easily found, is the newest source of skin care ingredient.

Published: 08th January 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Guava

Guava has the maximum amount of antioxidants than other fruits that plays a key role in preventing cellular damage

By Express News Service

Why settle for cosmetics with chemicals when nature has a lot to offer? One only needs to explore what can be a boon for our beautiful skin. Guava is one of those things that makes your skin clear and healthy. While people are aware of edible benefits of guava, it is now time to focus on the skin benefiting properties. And it is not just the fruit but also its humble leaves that can help you achieve a healthy skin!
Trishita Mishra Adlakha, R&D Head of Omorfee, walks us through the world of “miraculous” guava and how it is beneficial for your skin.

Removes dark spots

Guava leaves, easily found, is the newest source of skin care ingredient. Rich in Vitamins A and C, potassium and magnesium, it can become an excellent agent, which can remove dark spots and blemishes on your skin. People have observed drastic changes, when they use guava leaves on their skin and easily got rid of dark spots on their skin.

For a wrinkle free skin

Women hate it when they get those small lines or wrinkles on their face. Guava, the saviour, can actually help reduce lines or wrinkles. Its leaves are enriched in antioxidants that fight free radicals, culprit for the appearance of wrinkles on your skin. This very property of leaves is used in some high end luxury skin care products. Guava leaf extracts are amplified and optimised biologically, through some highly innovative scientific methods to increase its efficacy manifold. Biologically optimised guava leaf extracts greatly block cell senescence, Nitric Acid pathways and Eotaxin production in skin. These are deleterious factors that cause inflammation and skin ageing. It eventually can lead to enhanced skin regeneration and reduced wrinkle depth.

Taking into account these miraculous properties of biologically optimised guava leaves, it can be placed as a highly significant ingredient in anti-ageing and skin rejuvenation products.

Trust nature and see the miracles which this humble fruit can do to your skin!

Guava is rich in antioxidants

Guava originated near Mexico and was later distributed to tropical America. Guava can be used as extract form in skin care products for achieving healthy skin. According to doctors, guava has the maximum amount of antioxidants than other fruits that plays a key role in preventing cellular damage leading to
skin aging.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guava skincare skin care products antioxidants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp