Guava: This fruit and its leaves are a powerhouse of nutrients

By Express News Service

Why settle for cosmetics with chemicals when nature has a lot to offer? One only needs to explore what can be a boon for our beautiful skin. Guava is one of those things that makes your skin clear and healthy. While people are aware of edible benefits of guava, it is now time to focus on the skin benefiting properties. And it is not just the fruit but also its humble leaves that can help you achieve a healthy skin!

Trishita Mishra Adlakha, R&D Head of Omorfee, walks us through the world of “miraculous” guava and how it is beneficial for your skin.

Removes dark spots



Guava leaves, easily found, is the newest source of skin care ingredient. Rich in Vitamins A and C, potassium and magnesium, it can become an excellent agent, which can remove dark spots and blemishes on your skin. People have observed drastic changes, when they use guava leaves on their skin and easily got rid of dark spots on their skin.

For a wrinkle free skin



Women hate it when they get those small lines or wrinkles on their face. Guava, the saviour, can actually help reduce lines or wrinkles. Its leaves are enriched in antioxidants that fight free radicals, culprit for the appearance of wrinkles on your skin. This very property of leaves is used in some high end luxury skin care products. Guava leaf extracts are amplified and optimised biologically, through some highly innovative scientific methods to increase its efficacy manifold. Biologically optimised guava leaf extracts greatly block cell senescence, Nitric Acid pathways and Eotaxin production in skin. These are deleterious factors that cause inflammation and skin ageing. It eventually can lead to enhanced skin regeneration and reduced wrinkle depth.

Taking into account these miraculous properties of biologically optimised guava leaves, it can be placed as a highly significant ingredient in anti-ageing and skin rejuvenation products.

Trust nature and see the miracles which this humble fruit can do to your skin!

Guava is rich in antioxidants

Guava originated near Mexico and was later distributed to tropical America. Guava can be used as extract form in skin care products for achieving healthy skin. According to doctors, guava has the maximum amount of antioxidants than other fruits that plays a key role in preventing cellular damage leading to

skin aging.