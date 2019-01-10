Home Lifestyle Health

A bowl of oats is a great way to begin your day

Published: 10th January 2019 10:03 AM

By Express News Service

Want a healthy yet delicious meal as your breakfast? Go for a steaming bowl of the oats. Oats provide you a filling meal that is rich in dietary fibre and proteins and has zero trans fats. A bowl of oats will keep you energised for the rest of the day without making you feel lazy unlike paranthas. Additionally, oats increase your immunity and are also known to support weight loss as the fibre keeps you fuller for longer, destroying the urge to binge on snacks.You may even have oats with milk or curd and add your choice of fresh fruits and crunchy nuts to make it even more delicious. Or if you wish you may make oats smoothie. For this simply blend banana, mango, oats and milk until smooth.

