Find your skin’s best friend

Published: 10th January 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Are you still looking for a better option for your skin? Satliva Nature Nurtures offers Cocoa Bliss Body Butter With Peppermint,  a 100 per cent  organic and natural product, for your skin.

After a lot of research, Satliva launches its personal care products which are at the highest quality with all the nourishing benefits of nature. Thus, the cocoa body butter is a combination of hemp seed oil, jojoba oil and peppermint which works magic for your skin, while the bee wax works as an emulsifier. Cocoa butter body lotion with skin-loving jojoba oil is a perfect combination making this ultra-rich and beneficial in improving the hydration and texture of the skin. Bee wax protects the skin against irritants while still allowing it to breathe. Offering anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antiviral qualities, it is naturally helpful in eliminating skin irritations.

Easy to spread, this rich luxurious body butter, it helps diminish fine lines and wrinkles. It is excellent for stretch marks and restores elasticity to the dull skin. It also assists in fading age spots and reducing puffiness of the skin while offering you long-term skin health by nourishing and keeping it supple and young.

In a nutshell

The main ingredients of the Cocoa Bliss Body Butter With Peppermint by Satliva Nature Nurtures are hemp seed oil, cocoa butter, moringa oil, jojoba oil, bee wax and  peppermint essential oil. Bee wax protects the skin against irritants while still allowing it to breathe. Priced at J650 the product is available online at https://www.satliva.com

