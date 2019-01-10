Home Lifestyle Health

How to keep your skin soft and supple when cold wind blows

Published: 10th January 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

With winter chill in full bloom, it is time to take some extra care of your skin so that it doesn’t crack, dry up or become dull and listless. Cool wind that’s blowing these days is all the more bad for skin. “But that doesn’t mean that you stay indoors all the time with room heaters on,” says Dr Daleep Saxena. “In fact, it will do you more harm than good as the excessive heating results in skin become dry much more faster. Moreover, it will result in an increase in the level of carbon dioxide, often causing headaches,” he adds.

Agreeing with this, Gurgaon-based cosmetic surgeon Dr DJS Tulla cautions against taking hot water baths. “In the winter months, especially in North India, people take hot water bath. Hot water evaporates fast leading to dryness. So immediate mositurising is a must after hot water bath otherwise cracks can appear on the surface of the skin. It is much better to have bath with mildly warm water instead of hot water. If you are comfortable then cold water shower is a way more beneficial as it helps in sealing the pores and tightening the cuticles,” he says.

Healthcare specialists also recommend liberal use of sunscreen cream. “Winter is no season to save on sunscreens. Many people think that sun’s rays are not that harmful during this time, but it is a myth,” says Dr Tulla.

Similarly, just like in summers, drink plenty of fluids even during summers. “Our body is majorly made of water and lack of water can cause havoc to the body.  So be extra careful,” says Dr Saxena.

A few tips for you

  1. Avoid sitting for long hours in front of heaters or hot air blowers
  2. Try having bath with cold or lukewarm water instead of hot
Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp