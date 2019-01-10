How to keep your skin soft and supple when cold wind blows

By Express News Service

With winter chill in full bloom, it is time to take some extra care of your skin so that it doesn’t crack, dry up or become dull and listless. Cool wind that’s blowing these days is all the more bad for skin. “But that doesn’t mean that you stay indoors all the time with room heaters on,” says Dr Daleep Saxena. “In fact, it will do you more harm than good as the excessive heating results in skin become dry much more faster. Moreover, it will result in an increase in the level of carbon dioxide, often causing headaches,” he adds.

Agreeing with this, Gurgaon-based cosmetic surgeon Dr DJS Tulla cautions against taking hot water baths. “In the winter months, especially in North India, people take hot water bath. Hot water evaporates fast leading to dryness. So immediate mositurising is a must after hot water bath otherwise cracks can appear on the surface of the skin. It is much better to have bath with mildly warm water instead of hot water. If you are comfortable then cold water shower is a way more beneficial as it helps in sealing the pores and tightening the cuticles,” he says.

Healthcare specialists also recommend liberal use of sunscreen cream. “Winter is no season to save on sunscreens. Many people think that sun’s rays are not that harmful during this time, but it is a myth,” says Dr Tulla.

Similarly, just like in summers, drink plenty of fluids even during summers. “Our body is majorly made of water and lack of water can cause havoc to the body. So be extra careful,” says Dr Saxena.

