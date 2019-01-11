Home Lifestyle Health

How to use mango for skin care

The Vedas, including the Ayurvedic texts, contain references to the mango and its use for both health and beauty.

The Vedas, including the Ayurvedic texts, contain references to the mango and its use for both health and beauty. It is not just the fruit, but other parts of the mango tree that have been traditionally used in Ayurvedic treatments for ages, like the bark, the seed, as well as the seed kernel. The entirety of it is useful. In Ayurveda, it is said that the mango increases the seven body nutrients, or dhatus. 

The mango has high nutritional values and that is why it is beneficial to health, providing protection from many health conditions that are caused by nutritional deficiencies. The raw mango is said to cool the system and prevent heat stroke. It is roasted over a wood or coal fire and made into a refreshing drink during summer months. Mint leaves, salt and spices are also added, in order to prevent loss of salt and dehydration that is common during summers. 

The mango is a rich source of vitamins and minerals, like vitamins A, C, E, K, phosphorous, potassium, calcium and magnesium. It also contains bioflavonoids, which are powerful antioxidants and help in delaying the visible signs of ageing on the skin. 

Vitamin C in mango strengthens the immune system and helps keep the skin free of problems. The Vitamin A content nourishes the skin, while the high fibre content has a valuable cleansing effect. Mangoes can also be used for external beauty treatments. Being rich in vitamins A and C, it helps in toning and rejuvenating the skin. It helps to delay the visible signs of skin ageing. Apart from restoring the normal balance, it has a softening effect on the skin. It is an anti-oxidant and used regularly, it can reverse oxidation damage, which is actually considered to be responsible for skin ageing and slow down the process. 

The mango is also said to have astringent qualities and tightens the pores. It is good for anyone struggling wooth open pores but is suited to all skin types. Mango pulp can be applied on the face to keep the skin soft and supple. Since it has astringent properties, it can be applied on oily skin as well. It helps to cleanse and tone the skin. It cleanses the pores and prevents pore clogging, thus helping acne-prone skin. The pulp may be applied on the face and washed off with plain water after 15 minutes. 

Mango may be added to fruit packs, along with other fruits like mashed banana, ripe papaya pulp, grated apple, watermelon and so on. Mango pulp can also be added to other ingredients to enhance it’s original properties like oatmeal, ground almonds, or wheat bran (choker) to make face packs. Yogurt and honey can also be added. Alternatively, you can add mango to multani mitti to make a face pack for oily skin. It will be ideal for the hot and humid season. Mango has been used to formulate body butter to nourish the skin of the body and face, maintaining the youthful properties of your skin.

