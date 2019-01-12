Home Lifestyle Health

Battle of the binge: Celebrity fitness trainer Praveen Nair

The New Year, with its arrival, heralds the whole ‘New Year New Me’ revolution among many of us.

By Express News Service

The New Year, with its arrival, heralds the whole ‘New Year New Me’ revolution among many of us. With different health trends cropping up, fitness enthusiasts have plenty of diets and workouts to experiment with. However, most trainers opine that one must be conscious of what one eats, in addition to working out regularly. In order to help those looking for leads on how to get started with eating healthy, Sony BBC Earth has come up with an anthology titled Healthy Binge. Promoting the anthology and throwing light on the current health trends, is celebrity fitness trainer Praveen Nair. Excerpts from a chat...

Tell us about your fitness journey?
I started working out when I was 15. I used to climb trees in order to build muscle, because back in the day, in Kerala, there were no gyms available. But, it made me thinner, since there was not enough nutrition. When I came to Mumbai and started working with Leena Mogre (fitness trainer), I got to know a lot more.

Tell us about some of the celebrities you’ve trained?
I began training Sushant Singh Rajput during Kai Po Che. He was not in great shape, so my job was to get him in shape in about two-and-a-half months. Sushant is the kind of guy that accepts challenges. The workout was intense, and the diet was aggressive. So, for his routine we did a combination of mix martial arts and weight training.

And Shraddha Kapoor?
She is really hard working. Her schedule is hectic, but she always makes it a point to visit the gym. She is currently working on Saaho and Saina which requires a lot of functionality ‘women-based’ training, so that is what she’s doing now.  

Tell us three pro tips that one can follow to stay healthy?
Be specific about what your fitness goal is, then convert it into week or month-based courses. Everything needs to be calculative whether it’s your calorie intake, what time you wake up — make a calendar for yourself. Lastly, put up picture of yourself to keep yourself motivated— probably a picture that says Day 1, Day 30, Day 60, Day 90. This will help you be focused and consistent.

