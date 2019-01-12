Practice of Rajyoga brings harmonal balance in body

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

Express News Service

In the last few years, the practice of relaxation has become quite popular owing to a high level of stress prevalent in modern society where values are changing fast, and fear of competition and insecurity haunts many who struggle to sustain their positioning in the market.

Over the years, the concept of relaxation has undergone a series of makeovers just like a simple cup of coffee, which has become a lifestyle drink. Similarly, relaxation is often presented these days as something more powerful than it is and sold as a cure-all. However, at its core, relaxation doesn’t require any fancy surroundings to do what it does.

One must understand that complete mental and physical relaxation comes only with an inner tuning to a higher source. The soul or mind is an intelligent and conscious entity which thinks. Thus when the soul has thoughts of worry, fear, anxiety etc., its inner harmony gets disturbed and this, in turn, disturbs various nuclei in the hypothalamus, which in turn disturbs the whole system of endocrine glands, the hormonal balance and the autonomic nervous system along with visceral functions.

However, if the soul or mind withdraws itself from the adverse outer environment and negative attitudes by focussing its thoughts on its original nature which is peace and divinity, and directs its attention towards higher source — the Supreme, whose nature is absolute peace — it would then attain calmness and tranquillity. This focussing of mind on a higher source is what we call ‘Meditation’ or ‘Rajyoga’ that releases tension on the nuclei of the hypothalamus due to peaceful thoughts and the state of withdrawal from the body and influences it through continuous feedback of slow, rhythmic impulses.

So flexible is this unique technique of Rajyoga that there is no need to lie down or sit in a particular posture to practice it. You can easily practice it even when you are at work or while walking or doing any activity. The whole idea is to set our mind in this posture, practising withdrawal and detachment when faced with problems which lead to hypertension and other mental-physical disorders. When the body and mind are harmonised, happy feelings, noble thoughts, holy emotions and proper outlook cures man of many diseases.