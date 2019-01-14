For organic and chemical free hair growth

By Express News Service

For anyone looking for a chemical free hair oil that can boost growth and help their mane, Satthwa is the product. To Prashant Parikh, founder of Satthwa.com, the word it epitomises truth/purity.

Though an IT professional, it was a major business setback that diverted Prashant’s attention to his personal hair fall issues. He ruled out issues like diet, disease, genetics and the likes but it was after a failed homeopathic treatment that the entrepreneur decided to take the bull by the horns.

And so it was through sheer necessity that “Satthwa” came into existence. Some may term it as destiny but in realism it was a bald patch burgeoning into a business venture. Parikh strongly believes in using pure ingredients in his product line to maintain high standards of quality and pureness.

Satthwa offers eight products of hair oils in the premium essential oil category.