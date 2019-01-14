Home Lifestyle Health

For organic and chemical free hair growth

For anyone looking for a chemical free hair oil that can boost growth and help their mane, Satthwa is the product.

Published: 14th January 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

For anyone looking for a chemical free hair oil that can boost growth and help their mane, Satthwa is the product. To Prashant Parikh, founder of Satthwa.com, the word it epitomises truth/purity. 

Though an IT professional, it was a major business setback that diverted Prashant’s attention to his personal hair fall issues. He ruled out issues like diet, disease, genetics and the likes but it was after a failed homeopathic treatment that the entrepreneur decided to take the bull by the horns.  

And so it was through sheer necessity that “Satthwa” came into existence. Some may term it as destiny but in realism it was a bald patch burgeoning into a business venture. Parikh strongly believes in using pure ingredients in his product line to maintain high standards of quality and pureness.
Satthwa offers eight products of hair oils in the premium essential oil category.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hair care hair growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp