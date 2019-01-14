Home Lifestyle Health

Yogg Plus: What gets measured, gets done

IS being fit on your new year resolution list? IF yes, then Portronics’ new addition to its YOGG series of fitness trackers, the all-new Yogg Plus is a must.

By Express News Service

Is being fit on your new year resolution list? If yes, then Portronics’ new addition to its YOGG series of fitness trackers, the all-new Yogg Plus is a must. This new addition is a blend of smart and sleek and claims to make you look smart and feel healthy. 

Following the principle ‘What gets measured, gets done’, Yogg Plus too measures your progress on the path to fitness. This fitness tracker can take the guess-work out of your daily activities, it measures the distance walked or jogged, the number of calories burnt in a day while keeping a track on your sleep cycle. This gifting season, give this ideal gift of fitness to yourselves, your family and loved ones. 

Yogg Plus, not only tracks and measures your overall fitness progress but also acts as a daily assistant for reminders, fitness goals, social media and phone call alerts. . For those who are worried about the charging mechanism, Portronics promises Yogg Plus to have the most simplified charging mechanism for any fitness band available in the market. Yogg Plus can be easily charged by using any 5V/500mA USB wall adaptor by simply inserting the detachable Yogg Plus dial in the USB adaptor.For additional information please visit, https://www.portronics.com/wearables/yogg-plus.html

