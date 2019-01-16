Home Lifestyle Health

Safe termination of pregnancy and family planning

The choice of fertility and family size is something very integral to a couple and is a completely personal and private prerogative.The choice of fertility and family size is something very integral t

Published: 16th January 2019 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

By Dr Aruna Muralidhar
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The choice of fertility and family size is something very integral to a couple and is a completely personal and private prerogative. In the present world, nuclear families are the norm and working couples are determined to have their fertility under utmost control. But accidents do happen. Finding out that one is unexpectedly pregnant can be quite worrying.

An immediate need for a quick solution is desired. However, taking a few days to decide which way to go is prudent to avoid any hasty decisions and regrets.Usually, women would find out that they are pregnant as soon as a period is missed, which makes it very early in pregnancy. A termination may be offered until 20 weeks and a few days to decide would not change the management.

Talking to the partner/husband and family would help and can provide a lot of support. The woman, however, cannot be coerced into having an abortion and neither can the partner veto the women’s choice of having a termination.Consulting with a doctor who is qualified in providing such services and seeking counselling can help in reaching your decision. Once a decision to terminate is reached, it would be better to terminate early rather than delay. Most terminations in clinical practice take place before 13 weeks.

Women may chose to terminate the pregnancy on various grounds, of which social grounds are most common. They may range from just not being ready for it to premarital relationships, marital discord etc. Whatever the reason, the clinician who does not have any conscientious objection should be able to offer a non-judgemental treatment.

Safe termination is a very important consideration as there may be unnecessary complications. The prerequisites for a safe termination are eliciting whether there are any pre-existing risk factors such as anaemia, presence of infection or infection risk and thyroid problems. Also, it is mandatory to ascertain that the pregnancy is indeed within and not outside the womb (ectopic pregnancy). Whether a medical or surgical option for termination is chosen depends on several factors, including the length of pregnancy, pre-existing risks, need for urgency and emotional factors.

If the abortion is done in unsafe ways, there may be serious repercussions for the women to face such as infection, excessive bleeding, need for blood transfusion, and in rare cases, removal of the uterus or even death. Certain complications may lead to inability to bear children in the future too.

Future contraception becomes an important aspect to discuss during the initial or later consultations. In general, a cafeteria approach is taken wherein all the methods are discussed with the couple and the choice is made by them, depending on the duration of requirement, convenience of use and any risk factors.
Dr Aruna Muralidhar is Senior Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Fortis La Femme, Richmond Road, Bangalore

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp