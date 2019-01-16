You are what you eat, and also how you eat

As a literal description, mindful eating is a non-judgmental awareness of the physical and emotional sensations associated with eating. Eating mindfully is the first step towards achieving good health but it is a pity that we don’t give eating the attention it deserves. Perhaps this is why we tend to combine the act of eating with so many other activities.

I know for a fact that children in cities eat most of their meals sitting before a screen. This kind of eating behaviour leads to many chronic problems later in life, such as diabetes and obesity (which I’ll be writing about sometime soon). We also quite often take the liberty to carry our phones to the dining table and continue to read emails, send messages and watch videos while eating. Reading newspaper at breakfast, when one is mindful enough to not skip this meal, may be considered a smart thing to do — it is, in fact, a little different from using your phone at the table. The modern-day lifestyle has normalized the act of eating at our workstations while using the computer or watching a movie. Grabbing a bite while on the go is also not unusual. Our vehicles have become our food closets as we routinely carry our meals into the car.

We tend to justify the act of multi-tasking while eating by saying that we are much too busy. But, if one were to calculate the time taken over the three meals that we eat in a day (about 10 minutes), it works out to be a total of 30 minutes in 24 hours. Yet, we do not wish to dedicate those 30 minutes towards the process that sustains us, and provides nourishment and energy to our body and mind.

I am sure that each one of us has experienced at some point in our lives that eating inconsistently, hurriedly or very late into the night can have adverse effects on our health. The point to note is that the bad effects of eating incorrectly can show up even if you’re eating all the right foods that check all the nutritional boxes. Here are some tips to eat right in more ways than one: