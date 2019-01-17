Draw up your mental health goals for 2019

Ayushi Surana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As 2019 begins, it is time to reflect on the past and set goals for the year ahead. Everyone thinks about improving their health in the New Year but taking care of their mental health is equally important and needs to be given as much weightage. Mental health is a level of psychological well-being or an absence of mental illness. It is a psychological state of someone who is functioning at a satisfactory level of emotional and behavioural adjustment. Mental health is the ability of the person to handle or cope with stress and enjoy daily life.

Anna Chandy, chairperson of The Live Love Laugh Foundation’s Board of Trustees, says, “Mental health is not just connected to the brain, but the entire human system. Symptoms such as feeling of loneliness or sadness that persist for a long time can signal a range of issues including depression and anxiety – this is akin to a brain attack and a cry for help. There is thus an urgent need for every individual to focus on their mental health”.

Given that stress isn’t something one can avoid in life, it can be helpful to have a regular self-care plan in place for the sake of sound mental health. It is necessary to have realistic, short-term and timely objectives to achieve the goal of achieving mental well-being and happiness.

Love yourself

Treat yourself with kindness and respect and avoid self-criticism. Value yourself enough and make time for your hobbies and favourite projects. Learn to be comfortable spending time alone and love your own company.

Take care of your body

Maitri Barua, a consultant psychiatrist, says, “One should eat nutritious food and drink plenty of water. Exercising helps in decreasing depression and anxiety and improves the mood of the person. Also, sleep well as lack of sleep leads to higher rate of depression”.

Relax your brain

Relaxation exercises and prayer can improve a person’s state of mind and outlook on life. Meditation can help in calming and enhancing the person.

Try stress-reducing strategies

Walk in the park, take deep breaths, play with children and pets, and also try writing a journal as a stress reducer. Try laughing out loud as it will not only boost the immune system but also ease the pain and relax the body.

Complain less

“Complaining means pondering about negative thoughts, and ruminating over negative thoughts takes a toll on one’s mental health in the long run. Just express negative thoughts once and move on”, says Dr SVK Reddy, a psychologist at Srikara Hospital.

Seek help when needed

Dr Neeru S Jha, a psychiatrist, says, “Getting help is a sign of strength not weakness. It takes a lot of guts to open up and be vulnerable. So promise yourself to reach out to someone who loves you and cares about you when you hit rock bottom”. “Some small steps taken right at the outset can go a long way in ensuring mental well-being. It is imperative to take each day as it comes and not stress over small things”, says Chandy.