Include these weight loss friendly items in your meals

By Express News Service

To successfully achieve your weight loss goals, it is important to make sure that you are eating food items that promote weight loss. There are foods that can encourage your body to start shedding those unwanted pounds. Ready to chow down?

While there are some foods that you need to eliminate in order to lose weight, there are some foods you should add. These include green juice, protein shakes, eggs, and oats. These foods will keep you healthy while put in that extra energy and time to lose weight. Throughout your weight loss journey — and, really, for the rest of your life — you should try to avoid foods with high amounts of sugar or carbohydrates, such as muffins, pastries, and bagels, as much as possible.

For lunch, make some delicious recipes with leafy greens. Top the leafy greens with some raw veggies and a source of lean protein, such as fish, beans, or chicken. Feel free to add a sprinkle of seeds or nuts. Use oil-based dressing and drizzle your salads sparingly. Dinner is not a free pass here. You need to be just as careful, if not more so, when deciding what to eat at the end of the day. For dinner, go for something healthy and light, such as vegetables and lean protein. If you are tired from work and don’t want to spend a long time in the kitchen preparing something, try a quick and easy shrimp or chicken stir-fry. It is packed with protein and loaded with nutritious vegetables.

If you considering a vegetarian route and you are searching for a vegetarian or vegan protein option, tofu is a good replacement for seafood or poultry.

While on your weight loss journey, you should not hesitate to treat yourself every once in awhile. People often try to completely stop snacking if they are on a diet, but a healthy, nutritious mid-afternoon snack like fruits or homemade trail mix can be very helpful in keeping yourself on track and from overeating at the next meal.

To ensure success in your weight loss goals, commit your entire day to it, right from the beginning. It begins with breakfast. Carefully consider what you will want for breakfast, for lunch, and for dinner. Planning, preparation, and consistency will help make sure you are able to lose your weight and keep it off!