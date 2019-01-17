Your pocket guide to holistic health

By Express News Service

Bad eating habits, stress at the work place, lack of sleep and nutritional deficiencies are the root cause of diseases such as diabetes, heart problems and hypertension. In fact, these diseases are considered to be the highest cause of deaths in India.

Keeping all this in mind, Healthpreneur and wellness expert Sunjay Ghai has come up with multi-feature mobile application, Revofit, which promises to be a one-stop shop for keeping you healthy and fit.

Revofit is an ultimate destination for preventive health and fitness.

A pocket guide with multiple avenues of engagement, the app provides customized support across five categories viz plan, move, eat, shop and chat. Not only can you enjoy its many novel features, but you can also connect with competent professionals for real-time tips and advice. Plan Right begins with an advisory service driven by a team of nutritionists, who, using AI create unique eating plans designed specifically for users at a very individual level. This is tracked within the app to ensure that the user is following the recommendations.

Move Right section is based on a trainer, who is shot on HD video. It uses a complex algorithm to create unique workouts, which keeps evolving according to user inputs and progress, just like a human personal trainer. For the walking enthusiasts, a walk/run feature uses a voice coach to motivate and guide users through walks and runs.

Eat Right is content driven, it primarily has recipes by master chefs like Vicky Ratnani, who dispel the myth that eating healthy is boring and bland.

Revofit also has a shopping section of curated brands based on nutrition and vitamins, aimed at offering the best products at the best prices. “Revofit offers a completely dynamic experience that adapts to each individual according to data collected via user interactions; workouts, diets, and preferences are curated according to their inputs, and they progress accordingly.

This algorithm sets us apart from other fitness apps,” said Sunjay Ghai, CEO, Revofit.