Home Lifestyle Health

Your pocket guide to holistic health

Bad eating habits, stress at the work place, lack of sleep and nutritional deficiencies are the root cause of diseases such as diabetes, heart problems and hypertension.

Published: 17th January 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Bad eating habits, stress at the work place, lack of sleep and nutritional deficiencies are the root cause of diseases such as diabetes, heart problems and hypertension. In fact, these diseases are considered to be the highest cause of deaths in India. 

Keeping all this in mind, Healthpreneur and wellness expert Sunjay Ghai has come up with multi-feature mobile application, Revofit, which promises to be a one-stop shop for keeping you healthy and fit. 
Revofit is an ultimate destination for preventive health and fitness. 

A pocket guide with multiple avenues of engagement, the app provides customized support across five categories viz plan, move, eat, shop and chat. Not only can you enjoy its many novel features, but you can also connect with competent professionals for real-time tips and advice. Plan Right begins with an advisory service driven by a team of nutritionists, who, using AI create unique eating plans designed specifically for users at a very individual level. This is tracked within the app to ensure that the user is following the recommendations.

Move Right section is based on a trainer, who is shot on HD video. It uses a complex algorithm to create unique workouts, which keeps evolving according to user inputs and progress, just like a human personal trainer. For the walking enthusiasts, a walk/run feature uses a voice coach to motivate and guide users through walks and runs. 

Eat Right is content driven, it primarily has recipes by master chefs like Vicky Ratnani, who dispel the myth that eating healthy is boring and bland. 

Revofit also has a shopping section of curated brands based on nutrition and vitamins, aimed at offering the best products at the best prices. “Revofit offers a completely dynamic experience that adapts to each individual according to data collected via user interactions; workouts, diets, and preferences are curated according to their inputs, and they progress accordingly. 
This algorithm sets us apart from other fitness apps,” said Sunjay Ghai, CEO, Revofit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Health Yoga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp