Cordyceps is good for heart & liver

DO you know what cordyceps is? Well, I too didn’t till a friend talked about some healthy coffee brand that has cordyceps in it.

By Express News Service

DO you know what cordyceps is? Well, I too didn’t till a friend talked about some healthy coffee brand that has cordyceps in it. The name intrigued me, for it seemed anything but a health nugget. So I googled on the Internet and spoke to some nutritionists and got to know that cordyceps is a parasitic fungi (mushroom for you) that that lives on certain caterpillars in the high mountain regions of China. Since it grows on the larvae of insects, it is also called as caterpillar fungus. 

This fungi has many health benefits. It strengthens the immune system, has anti-ageing properties and improves liver functions in hepatitis B patients. This apart it is also good for people with bad coughs, high cholesterol, respiratory disorders, irregular heartbeat and unwanted weight loss. There is a word of caution though. Pregnant and breastfeeding moms should keep away from it. Similarly, patients of autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis should not consume it.  

In market, you can find pure cordyceps in extract, powder and tablet form. And, also as a component in many instant coffee formulations. 
 

Cordyceps Parasitic fungi

