Home Lifestyle Health

Couples who joke, tease together will have longer relationships: Study

Playfulness between romantic partners is a crucial component in bonding and establishing relational security, said the study.

Published: 19th January 2019 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

laughing_couple

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW YORK: Are you always in a mood to tease your better half? Then there is good news. A new study suggests that couples who poke fun at each other, indicating humour, are more likely to stay together.

The study showed that inside jokes are particularly important because they affirm ones relationship through laughter, the Daily Mail reported.

However, couples who share mean-spirited jokes with nasty jibes are unlikely to last, which indicates a problem in the relationship. 

"Playfulness between romantic partners is a crucial component in bonding and establishing relational security," said Jeffrey Hall, Associate Professor from the University of Kansas in the US. 

"Particularly shared laughter is an important indicator of romantic attraction between potential mates," Hall added.

The team examined more than 150,000 participants to determine how important humour is in a romantic relationship. 

The results, published in the journal Personal Relationships, suggest that couples who create humour together -- including inside jokes -- are more likely to last. 

But, this does not mean that people who are funny or can make a joke out of anything would be more lucky in love.

"If you share a sense of what's funny, it affirms you and affirms your relationship through laughter," Hall was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. 

However, couples should not go too far, Hall warned.

Importantly, having an aggressive sense of humour is a bad sign for the relationship in general, but it is worse if this style of humour is used in the relationship, the study noted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
relationships romance romantic relationship humour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp