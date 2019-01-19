Home Lifestyle Health

Do not take laziness of your dog lightly

Of my four adopted and rescued dogs, Sarah, my eight-year-old lab girl suffers from hip displasia (HD) and arthritis.

By Debaleena Ghosh
Of my four adopted and rescued dogs, Sarah, my eight-year-old lab girl suffers from hip displasia (HD) and arthritis. HD is common among large breed dogs. That doesn’t mean that smaller and medium size breeds are completely free from it. In dogs, hip dysplasia is an abnormal formation of the hip socket that, in its more severe form, can eventually cause crippling lameness and painful arthritis of the joints. It is a genetic trait that can be amplified by environmental factors, such as excessive growth, exercise, your dog’s weight and nutrition. In India, the rampant unethical breeding is the main cause for prevalence of this genetic disorder.  

Some dogs begin to show signs of hip dysplasia when they are as young as four months, while other dogs develop it in conjunction with osteoarthritis as they age. In both cases, symptoms include decreased activity/difficulty or reluctance rising, jumping, running, or climbing stairs/lameness in the hind end/grating in the joint during movement/loss of thigh muscle mass/noticeable enlargement of the shoulder muscles as they compensate for the hind end/pain and stiffness.

There are quite a few treatment options for hip dysplasia in dogs, ranging from lifestyle modifications to surgery. Weight control is an important aspect of caring for a dog with hip dysplasia, as you do not want your dog to be overweight and put more stress on its joints. One of the simplest ways to mitigate your dog’s hip dysplasia is to change your dog’s diet. Start them on a cooked or raw meat diet. Control on the quantity of food is of utmost importance. Other ideal foods to add to your dog’s diet are fresh vegetables like carrots, beans, drumstick leaves, and pumpkin. Avoid feeding your dog peppers, potatoes and eggplants. 

