Home remedies for dandruff

Shahnaz Husain By

Express News Service

Dandruff is quite common in winters. It developes due to dryness and flakiness of the scalp. Hot oil therapy is very useful to tackle it. Once or twice a week, heat pure coconut oil and apply on the hair and scalp. Apply on ends too. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for five minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap three or four times. Leave the oil overnight. Next morning, apply the juice of a lemon on the scalp and wash your hair after 15 minutes.

Avoid very hot water for washing hair. Also, after shampoo, add two tablespoons apple cider vinegar in a mug of water and use as a last rinse. There are many other remedies for dandruff too.

Soak two teaspoons of fenugreek (methi) seeds overnight in water. Then grind them into a paste. Add two teaspoons of olive oil to it and mix properly and apply on the scalp. Leave it for 20 to 30 minutes on hair and then rinse well with water.

Apple cider vinegar also helps to add shine. For oily scalp and dandruff, make a paste of ripe papaya pulp with gram flour, egg white and four teaspoons apple cider vinegar and apply on hair. Wash after 30 minutes.

Avocado can also be used in hair packs. The protein and oil content of avocado nourishes hair, adding body and shine to it.

For making a hair pack, take one avocado, one tablespoon green tea and one tablespoon fenugreek seed powder. Mix all the three and make a paste with lukewarm water. Apply on hair and wash it off after 30 minutes. Hair also needs nourishment to prevent dryness of the scalp. Hair oil with amla helps to maintain the normal acid-alkaline balance of the scalp and thus prevent dandruff.

To make amla hair oil, take a handful of dry amla. Grind coarsely and add 100 ml pure coconut oil to it. Pour the contents in an airtight glass bottle and keep the bottle in the sun daily for about 15 days. Then strain the oil and store. This oil can be used to apply on the hair.

For severe dandruff, wash combs, brushes, pillow covers and towels daily, in hot soapy water, adding a few drops of antiseptic solution.