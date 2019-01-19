Home Lifestyle Health

Wonderous benefits of vitamin C for your skin

Vitamin C is the most effective and easiest available vitamin due to its omnipresence in vegetables and fruits.

By Express News Service

Vitamin C is the most effective and easiest available vitamin due to its omnipresence in vegetables and fruits. This wonder vitamin has many health benefits including protection against immune system and deficiencies, prenatal health problems, cardiovascular disease, eye disease, and even preventing skin wrinkling.

With the other health-related benefits, this super vitamin has been steadily climbing the beauty trend ladder and gaining popularity for its ability to improve skin, fight signs of aging, and improve collagen production to save us from getting wrinkles and sunburn. Vitamin C is rich in ascorbic acid, and acts as an antioxidant that helps in regenerating other antioxidants in the body. A regular dose of vitamin C also reduces the risk of heart disease and helps in controlling the blood pressure to keep arteries flexible. It is an important nutrient and plays multiple roles in the body. One of the most special features of this vitamin is it prevents iron deficiency by absorbing iron. 

Vitamin C helps in boosting immunity by helping white blood cells function more effectively, strengthening your skin’s defence system and helps in healing wounds faster. Its deficiency can cause muscle weakness, joint and muscle aches. It also enhances metabolism and increases the oxidation of body fat during exercise and aids weight loss. With all these benefits of Vitamin C, it is super skin friendly.  So go ahead and grab that bag of lemons!

5 benefits for skin

  1. It helps in preventing ultraviolet (UV)-induced photodamage.

  2. It delays the damaging effects of free radicals on the skin and body.  

  3. It  has antioxidant properties and aids in collagen synthesis, making it a vital molecule for skin health.

  4. Fights pigmentation and erases fine lines and wrinkles.

  5. Provide fantastic environmental protection from pollution, pollens, and UV rays.

