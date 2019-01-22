Autism bill: Many more miles to go

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid the clamour over Rafale deal last month, the Parliament passed the autism Bill that proposes to form a trust that will enable people with autism live a life of dignity after their caretakers are gone. According to PRS Legislative Research, an independent body, the National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018, proposes setting up of a National Trust to enable persons with disability to live independently by promoting measures for their protection in case of death of their parents.

It also aims to evolve procedures for appointment of their guardians and trustees, and facilitate equal opportunities in society. Sounds very good, doesn’t it? However, parents and caretakers are not very gung ho about the Bill as the ground realities continue to be very difficult for people living with autism. According to them, there are other areas that need government attention before new Bills are drafted.

Legal guardianship

Anil Kundra, who is the president of Autism Ashram in Shamirpet, says: “The government’s intentions are good, but down the line, we do not know how these schemes are going to be implemented. There are other procedures that need to be taken care of before the government ventures into new schemes. One of them is the system of legal guardianship. Once an autistic child turns 18, their parents have no rights over them. For that, parents need to get a legal guardianship certificate.

Aditya, who has autism,

cannot have a bank account

A lot of parents are struggling to get this. It takes around one and half years, that too after multiple visits to the government offices. These parents are affluent and have connections, but they still struggle so much. I have no idea what the others do. The biological parents should not be subjected to so much scrutiny to take care of their own child.”

Echoing his thoughts, Yamini Srinivas, who has an 18-year-old autistic son, says: “This Bill is not going to help anyone. It’s mere eyewash. I cannot even open a bank account for my child because he has a disability. Though we are his parents, we are supposed to take a legal guardianship. It is ridiculous that I need a certificate to take care of my own son.

The process to get it is also very difficult. A local committee will examine our documents and also interview us. I do not understand why a parent has to go through this. My son is now earning from an internship in a pharma company, but I cannot deposit that money in a bank as he is specially-abled. What is the use of talking about big things when these small things are this difficult?

Health Insurance

Niramaya is a health insurance scheme for the welfare of persons with autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation and multiple disabilities as listed in the National Trust Act. But the policy is of no use, say caretakers.

“Autistic persons are not getting a single penny from the government. It has given a medical policy of Rs 1 lakh under Niramaya, but no hospital accepts that. They ask to pay first and then call the insurance company. I am the head of an establishment that takes care of 54 autistic children. I have to take them to hospitals often. The moment they come to know that these children are autistic, nobody wants to help,” says Anil.

Vocational courses

There is an acute dearth of centres that can provide vocational training to people with autism and empower them to do jobs.“These kids are good at routine jobs where less communication is involved. The government should take steps to earmark such jobs for such children. Also, most NGOs cater to physically challenged persons.

The area of people with neurological disabilities has not been explored much. The government can also start short-term courses so that adults with autism can be engaged.There is a National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities in Chennai which offers such courses, but everyone cannot go there. There is a need for more such centres. Being engaged in some task help autistic persons to have a sense of accomplishment, and also gives some free time to the caretakers,” says Yamini.

Recently, autism was added to the Disability Act 2014 through which four percent of government jobs are reserved for people with certain kind of disabilities. But, as Yamini pointed out, there is no use of having reservations unless autistic persons are trained to do the kind of jobs they can do.

Ritu Gopal, a violinist who was part of an NGO working for persons with autism, says: “These bills talk about financial or economic assistance, but need to concentrate more on giving the basic human rights to these kids first. They should provide mentorship and career guidance to children living with autism. Also, the benefits of the Bill should reach people from all classes and sections of society. The Bill should view them as people with dignity and the right to work in society. It should find ways to enable them to work through vocational training and other courses.”

Early detection and education

Dr Jayanti Sundar Rajan, consultant psychologist at Roshni Counselling Centre, who also works with autistic persons, says: “Firstly, there should be government centres where autism can be easily diagnosed. There is a dearth of doctors who have the right tests to diagnose this condition. Also, the parents of an autistic child should be given financial assistance for treatment and other interventions.

An autistic person needs speech therapy, special education and occupational therapy among other things. The total cost of these therapies and treatment can amount to Rs 8,000 – Rs 10,000 per month.”

“There should be government certified educators to provide training to them. There is a need for inclusive education too through which autistic children can mingle with other children during a few activities,” she adds.

kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com @KakoliMukherje2