WATCH | Bizarre childbirth manicure rattles internet

Sometimes we wish some things were not real, like the nail art video that is going viral on the internet. By the end of the video, you will probably have seen enough in life.

All of us are pretty much obsessed with nail art. We can't deny that we enjoy watching manicure videos which are weirdly satisfying.

Then, there are some videos you wish you could unsee but can't. A bizarre video of childbirth nail art was shared by Russian nail salon Nail Sunny on Instagram. The video shows a woman in a pink hospital gown undergoing labour. The artist has made the nail art so realistic that she actually pulls a 'baby' out and cut its umbilical cord to place the baby next to its mother in the video. The intricate nail art shows childbirth in graphic detail. Don't complain if you start hallucinating after watching it.

Don't believe us yet? Watch the video here at your own risk:

Could it be a brilliant idea to announce your pregnancy to the world? Just kidding. Please don't!

A Twitter user shared a version of the video on the social media platform and the replies to that are so funny making it evident that the internet is really not pleased about the idea.

This is not the first time that Nail Sunny has posted weird nail art. For starters, here are some:

