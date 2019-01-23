Home Lifestyle Health

New smartphone app to help quit smoking by monitoring ageing

People can also use it to explore how lifestyle changes such as diets, activities and supplements affect your predicted healthy life expectancy, researchers said.

Published: 23rd January 2019 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

No Smoking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Researchers say they have created a smartphone app that offers real-time monitoring of smoking-induced ageing and may help smokers quit the habit.

Smoking is one of the major life-shortening factors that leads to accelerated ageing and premature death, said scientists from Roswell Park Cancer Institute in the US.

Quitting smoking increases lifespan and decreases biological age, as measured by DNA methylation, they said.

ALSO READ | Bidi smoking cost India 805.5 billion rupees last year

The researchers created the mobile app, Gero Healthspan, that offers real-time monitoring of bio age changes in response to lifestyle interventions.

People can also use it to explore how lifestyle changes such as diets, activities and supplements affect your predicted healthy life expectancy, researchers said.

The study, published in the journal Aging, offers a way to track the rejuvenating effect of smoking cessation in real time through the analysis of wearable data.

The bio page acceleration caused by smoking can be detected through the analysis of physical activity signals collected from wearable devices.

A new AI algorithm trained to find certain patterns in intra-day changes of activity level to estimate the biological age of a person has been developed.

The study demonstrates that the smoking-induced ageing acceleration reverts back to normal after smoking cessation: the process can be tracked by the wearable device.

"It is fascinating that the profound positive effect of lifestyle changes such as smoking cessation could be observed by analysing the physical activity of a person," said Peter Fedichev, founder and Chief Science Officer of Gero.

"A biomarker of age derived from physical activity is a cheap and convenient way to track how biological age reverts back to normal after quitting," Fedichev said.

"We hope that our research and our research-based app will help people to stop deliberately shortening their lives and help to develop healthy lifestyles," he said.

The scientists applied machine learning tools to analyse 108,112 health profiles made available by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey and the UK Biobank.

These large databases contain activity records provided by wearable devices as well as health and lifestyle information, combined with death records up to nine years following the activity monitoring.

"The patterns of locomotion are directly related to multiple aspects of health," said Arnold Mitnitski, a professor at Dalhousie University in Canada.

The researchers applied a set of sophisticated mathematical methods to human locomotion data from large databases and found signatures of the ageing process.

By mining the locomotor activity in individuals they extracted a measure of biological age and demonstrated its strong association with remaining lifespan, health span of and the risks of mortality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smoking Quit smoking App Cigarettes Ageing Track ageing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp