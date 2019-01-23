Home Lifestyle Health

Thinking about romantic partner may help keep BP in check

The findings may help explain, in part, why high-quality romantic relationships are consistently associated with positive health outcomes in the scientific literature.

Published: 23rd January 2019 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Thinking about your romantic partner, when faced with a stressful situation, may help keep your blood pressure under control just as effectively as actually having the significant other present with you, a study claims.

In the study, published in the journal Psychophysiology, 102 participants were asked to complete a stressful task -- submerging one foot into three inches of cold water ranging from 3.3 to 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Researchers from the University of Arizona (UA) in the US measured participants' blood pressure, heart rate and heart rate variability before, during and after the task.

The participants, all of whom were in committed romantic relationships, were randomly assigned to one of three conditions when completing the task.

They either had their significant other sitting quietly in the room with them during the task, they were instructed to think about their romantic partner as a source of support during the task, or they were instructed to think about their day during the task.

Those who had their partner physically present in the room or who thought about their partner had a lower blood pressure response to the stress of the cold water than the participants in the control group, who were instructed to think about their day.

Heart rate and heart rate variability did not vary between the three groups, researchers said.

The effect on blood pressure reactivity was just as powerful whether the partner was physically present or merely conjured mentally, they said.

Previous studies have suggested that having a partner present or visualising a partner can help manage the body's physiological response to stress.

The new study, led by UA psychology doctoral student Kyle Bourassa, suggests that the two things are equally effective -- at least when it comes to blood pressure reactivity.

The findings may help explain, in part, why high-quality romantic relationships are consistently associated with positive health outcomes in the scientific literature, Bourassa said.

"This suggests that one way being in a romantic relationship might support people's health is through allowing people to better cope with stress and lower levels of cardiovascular reactivity to stress across the day," she said.

"And it appears that thinking of your partner as a source of support can be just as powerful as actually having them present," said Bourassa.

Future studies should look at members of the general community in varying age ranges, Bourassa said.

If replicated, the findings could have implications for those facing everyday stressful situations, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Romantic partner Lover Love BP Blood pressure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp