Try Ayurvedic cleanse for healthy lifestyle

Kairali Ayurvedic Group was established on solid ground of Ayurveda research. Since its inception by K.V. Ramesh and Gita Ramesh, Kairali has built on the achievements of its forefathers, developing its product infrastructure to make a diverse range of Ayurvedic medicines.

Its signature Ayurvedic health retreat ‘The Ayurvedic Healing Village’ is one of the leading health retreats in Asia. The group is founded on authentic Ayurvedic medicine and philosophy, delivering quality natural Ayurvedic therapy.

The products are manufactured by a team of Ayurvedic doctors. Kairali today manufactures more than 200 plus products that comprise of Ayurvedic cosmetics, medicines, oils, traditional medicines, herbal cosmetics and herbal infusions. With its manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it has been making medicines and various other skin care products with utmost care and concern.

Ayurveda is a system of medicine with historical roots in the Indian Sub-continent.

