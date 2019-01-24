Home Lifestyle Health

Fix dry skin with cocoa butter

Winter season has a significant role in the look and feel of our skin.

By Dr Hema Sharma Datta
BENGALURU: Winter season has a significant role in the look and feel of our skin. Cold weather and low humidity levels lead to dry air, which then steals moisture away from the skin. Dry skin can lead to cracking and bleeding. Heat indoors further robs the air of moisture, so do hot showers or baths.

Irrespective of our skin types, it’s difficult to escape dull, dehydrated and dry skin during winters. Many a time, people who have oily skin on their faces, can have dry skin on the body because of higher sebaceous activity on face and scalp than hands and legs. During winters, you would need to take stringent amounts of care for your skin, so that it does not become painful and dry. Dry skin, if left as it is for too long, can start to flake and eventually become red and painful. To avoid this, you must use a good moisturiser.

Additional moisture helps, but you need to do more to counteract these effects and keep your skin looking smooth and youthful. There is a very simple remedy for this. Cocoa butter is indeed what you may need this winter. Cocoa butter works wonders for skin that is dry. It has high content of various important fatty acids that play an important role in skin hydration and nourishment. Cocoa products have important phytocompounds that contribute to antioxidant activity which helps in maintenance of skin health. So, don’t worry, if your skin is indeed starting to flake, then cocoa butter can come to the rescue, as it can help even the driest of skins to get healed. So, here’s why cocoa butter is what you would need this winter. To reduce dry skin, redness, itching, and keep skin more healthy and comfortable this season.

(The author is Head - Skin Care and Cleansing, Research & Development, The Himalaya Drug Company)

