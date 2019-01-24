Home Lifestyle Health

The many benefits of vegan cosmetics

Consumers today are well aware  about the varipus kinds of cosmetic and skin care products that are available in the market.

By Express News Service

Consumers today are well aware  about the varipus kinds of cosmetic and skin care products that are available in the market. And they are becoming more and more vigilant about the products they use and the ingredient that go into making a particular product, especially in cosmetics. 
Most consumers demand a  deeper transparency, understanding and personal safety while buying a cosmetic product unlike earlier when people didn’t know about the components of the products they were using. Shikhee Agrawal,  of The Body Shop India tells us how this change in the mindset has created a completely new sector of skincare: vegan products.

Progressed out of natural components, vegan products have minimal adverse effects on skin. These are naturally designed and no cruelty is caused to any animal during their production. These are made from natural ingredients and have various antibacterial properties that are beneficial for the skin. 
Natural ingredients such as ginger, aloe-vera, vitamins, antioxidants, seaweed, tea tree, green tea, chamomile, seaweed etc that are used in making these products gel well with skin whereas products in which chemicals are used  may cause skin irritation and skin rashes.

“Veganism is doing the talking around and becoming more popular in the modern world. From a person’s health benefits to diet to skin, vegan outlook helps in the overhauling of your body,” says Agrawal. Vegan, cruelty free beauty picks are better, sustainable and also help protect innocent animals from the  cruelties of chemical beauty houses. Vegan products live up to the legacy of being 100 per cent  vegetarian and the companies manufacturing vegan products strongly believe in making ethical products with a long-standing commitment to animal welfare.

