Would you pay Rs 5000 for 'sneeze-filled' tissues? No, this ain't a joke

By Online Desk

Next time when you sneeze or see someone sneezing, save the tissue for later because used tissues are a thing now. Yes, you read that right!

A Los Angeles-based startup 'Vaev' is selling used tissues for $79.99, which will cost Rs 5695 (approx). According to the company, one should be able to fall sick on their own terms.

"We believe using a tissue that carries a human sneeze is safer than needles or pills. This isn’t like any tissue you’ve used before, but we love using them, and you will too," read a line in Vaev's official website.

The tissue is "specially treated with organic ingredients, is non-prescription, and works hand in hand with the human body to keep your immune system feeling like your immune system."

The tissue comes in a white box, inside which the crumpled tissues are sealed in a dish with gold tape. Speaking to Time, Vaev founder Oliver Niessen said, “the simple idea is you choose now to get sick, with the idea in mind that you won’t get sick with that same cold … later.”

But does it really help? Not really. According to a professor of microbiology and environmental sciences, there are 200 different types of rhinoviruses and using the tissue might protect the person from only one particular type of virus. One can still be affected by other viruses and that's the reason that we don't have a vaccine for the common cold. "How do you make a vaccine against 200 different viruses?” said Gerba.

However, Twitterati are not so pleased with the product and they find it 'disgusting.' "Are you planning on developing a similar toilet paper product for the "stomach flu"?" wrote one user on Twitter.

Are you planning on developing a similar toilet paper product for the "stomach flu"?#shitonyourownterms — Julian Joseph (@bastard_doc) January 23, 2019

Thought this was a joke but it's real — Mezepoo (@lanszepoo) January 23, 2019

Some even have doubts about the product.

@VaevTissue Just heard about your product, and I'm curious. Can a used product be returned for a full refund, or does it double in value upon use? I imagine it's not like a pair of underwear, where once it's opened, it can't be returned for hygienic reasons. — Littil Avindar (@LittilAvindar) January 24, 2019

So, who wants to order this product? Hurry up. We hope you get one before it goes out of stock.