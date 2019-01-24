Home Lifestyle Health

Would you pay Rs 5000 for 'sneeze-filled' tissues? No, this ain't a joke

The tissue is "specially treated with organic ingredients, is non-prescription, and works hand in hand with the human body to keep your immune system feeling like your immune system."

Published: 24th January 2019 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Vaev tissues

Vaev tissues. (Photo | YouTube screengrab/VaevTissue)

By Online Desk

Next time when you sneeze or see someone sneezing, save the tissue for later because used tissues are a thing now. Yes, you read that right! 

A Los Angeles-based startup 'Vaev' is selling used tissues for $79.99, which will cost Rs 5695 (approx). According to the company, one should be able to fall sick on their own terms. 

"We believe using a tissue that carries a human sneeze is safer than needles or pills. This isn’t like any tissue you’ve used before, but we love using them, and you will too," read a line in Vaev's official website

The tissue is "specially treated with organic ingredients, is non-prescription, and works hand in hand with the human body to keep your immune system feeling like your immune system."

The tissue comes in a white box, inside which the crumpled tissues are sealed in a dish with gold tape. Speaking to Time, Vaev founder Oliver Niessen said, “the simple idea is you choose now to get sick, with the idea in mind that you won’t get sick with that same cold … later.”  

But does it really help? Not really. According to a professor of microbiology and environmental sciences, there are 200 different types of rhinoviruses and using the tissue might protect the person from only one particular type of virus. One can still be affected by other viruses and that's the reason that we don't have a vaccine for the common cold. "How do you make a vaccine against 200 different viruses?” said Gerba. 

However, Twitterati are not so pleased with the product and they find it 'disgusting.' "Are you planning on developing a similar toilet paper product for the "stomach flu"?" wrote one user on Twitter. 

Some even have doubts about the product.

So, who wants to order this product? Hurry up. We hope you get one before it goes out of stock.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sneeze-filled tissues Vaev tissues Used tissue common cold flu sneezing illness influenza virus vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp