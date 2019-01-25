Here are tips to protect your scalp from getting itchy and dry this winter

Home Lifestyle Health

A generous application of oil and massage is extremely beneficial before washing your hair.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Winter brings dry and itchy scalp, but incorporating few things like increasing your probiotics intake and minimising hair wash can do wonders.

Gaurang Krishna, Specialist Hair Transplant Surgeon and Consultant Dermatologist, Director at MedLinks, suggests:

* Minimise stress level: Stress impacts various aspects of our health and well-being. While stress doesn't directly cause an itchy scalp, it can aggravate the symptoms. 

* Wash your hair less often: Excessive use of shampoo can strip your hair of lucrative moisture and leave it even dryer. Washing your hair less often will help regain your hair's lustre. Incorporate a mild, pH balanced, sulphate-free shampoo with a hydrating conditioner in your hair care routine. Oiling the scalp an hour before your head wash will also soothe your scalp. 

* Increase your probiotics and water intake: Probiotics enhance the immune system, which in turn helps the body fight fungal infections that contribute to dandruff or dry scalp. Moreover, drink at least eight glasses of water to improve your scalp health and future hair growth.

* Avoid overuse of heat/ beauty treatments like heating curling tongs, straighteners and dryers: Hot styling products should not be applied to the scalp at all. While using these tools, make sure they are kept away from the scalp. Overuse of heat styling tools seeps all the moisture out of your hair and leaves it dry and brittle. 

Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, shared:

* Switch to a gentler and hydrating shampoo and make sure that you rinse your hair properly. Aggressive shampoos strip your hair of lucrative moisture. Shampoos containing sodium can be harsh on the scalp and further lead to dryness and itchiness. It is advisable to carefully read the ingredients of the shampoo and see what suits you. Furthermore, it is recommended to avoid using hot water while rinsing your hair.

* Opt for a moisture boost scalp treatment for rehydrating benefits. A generous application of oil and massage is extremely beneficial before washing your hair. You can create a special massage oil of your own by mixing one tablespoon of coconut oil, castor oil, sesame oil and lavender essential oil.

Warm the oil by placing the container in a bowl of hot water and gently massage it onto your scalp. Wrap a hot towel around your hair and leave it on for half an hour before shampooing your hair. For lustrous hair, use a few drops of Ylang ylang, and apply to freshly washed hair. It will give your hair an instant shine and keep the split ends at bay.

* Be careful with hot styling products. Such styling tools should not be applied to the scalp at all. When using these tools, make sure they are kept away from the scalp as it will lead to withering of the skin.

* Completely avoid scratching, since this can abrade the scalp tissue and cause further aggravation. Apply a soothing scalp toner to ease the irritation.

