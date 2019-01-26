Home Lifestyle Health

Daily skin cleansing helps keep acne away

Daily cleansing and skin care, with the right products is the only way of protecting the skin from pimples and acne.

Published: 26th January 2019 09:20 AM

By Express News Service

Daily cleansing and skin care, with the right products is the only way of protecting the skin from pimples and acne. Keep the pores free of hardened oil and reduce oiliness of the skin. For oily, acne-prone skin, apply an astringent lotion after cleansing, using cotton wool. 

Some natural ingredients have an astringent effect and can be used. Apply cucumber juice on the face and wash it off with plain water after 15 minutes. Or, mix cucumber juice with a little rose water and turn it into an astringent-cum-toner. 

Lemon juice can also be mixed with rose water. Green tea also works well as an astringent and toner. Soak green tea leaves or a green tea bag in hot water for half-an -hour. Cool and strain water and apply the liquid on the skin. 

Night-time cleansing is a must to get rid of make-up, stale oil, sweat deposits and pollutants. Use a medicated cleanser or face wash for this. Avoid oily creams and moisturizers. 
If the skin feels too dry in winter, mix one teaspoon pure glycerin with 100 ml rose water and keep it in an air-tight bottle in the fridge. Apply a little of this lotion regularly to get rid of dryness. 

Sandalwood paste is very good for treatment of pimples and acne. Apply the pure paste on the acne. Alternatively, make a paste by mixing together one teaspoon cinnamon powder, half teaspoon methi seed powder, lemon juice and a few drops of honey. Apply it only on pimples or acne and leave on for a couple of hours and wash. You can even keep this paste overnight., it cause any harm. 

Another important ingredient for such eruptive conditions is neem. Simmer a handful of neem leaves on a very low fire in four  cups of water for one hour. Leave it overnight. Next morning, strain the water and make a paste of the leaves. Apply it on areas having acne and rashes. The water can be used for rinsing the face. Tulsi (basil) and Pudina (mint) leaves can also be similarly used. 

Add two drops of Tea Tree oil to two tablespoons of water or rose water. Apply this on acne, pimples or rashes. 

An important thing to keep acne away is to ensure that the hair and scalp are kept scrupulously clean. Also keep your hair away from the face while sleeping. Dandruff can lead to acne. 
Include fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts and curd  in your daily diet and drink at least six to eight glasses of water per day. Add the juice of one lemon to a glass of water and have it first thing in the morning to maintain good health. Afterall, good health is the basis of good skin. 
 

