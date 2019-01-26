Home Lifestyle Health

Healthy, glowing skin with minimal makeup is what brides ask for

By Express News Service

Makeup trends change every year. And this year is no different. But unlike earlier, this time the stress is on healthy-looking, clean and glowing skin. A face with minimal makeup wherein the skin is looking super healthy and radiant even without the makeup is something that looks most beautiful. And girls know this now. This is the reason they are not indulging in heavy bridal make up. Beauty experts cannot agree more. 
“Minimalistic look is indeed in.

Nothing looks more appealing to eye than a neat and clean face with glowing skin. It has a natural charm of its own. Brides these days go for monochrome eyes with abundant lashes, soft hues for the cheeks with loads of highlighting as this is what makes them stand out among a bevy of beauties on the wedding day. For lips it is pink or nude,” says beauty expert Geetanjali Jain. 

“We put glitter on eyes and go for deeper shades of red and berry on lips only if the bride insists on having a formal look,” she adds. 

Jain also informs that men have become equally conscious about looking good on their wedding day. They too go in for facials and all kinds of beauty treatments to cover the dark eyes etc. 
East-to-use sheet masks are most happening item for facials these days. “These are available in many fragrances, can be used at home and are pretty cheap,” she says. 

