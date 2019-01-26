Home Lifestyle Health

Kidney failure cases among young rising

By SHAGUN KAPIL
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 30-35 per cent of the kidney failure cases in the country occur in the younger population—those in their twenties or thirties, and even adolescents—say the preliminary findings of a study being done by Safdarjung Hospital. 

What is more worrying is that in many of these cases doctors cannot suggest any cause of the disease as the patients do not have any history of smoking, alcohol intake, diabetes, or hypertension.  

The increasing trend of youngsters having kidney diseases has been observed during an ongoing one-year study started six months ago by the hospital. Earlier, only 10-12 per cent of the total cases were of youngsters, but that figure has increased to an alarming 30-35 per cent in the last five years, of which at least 10 per cent are adolescents, doctors said. 

“We have operated on adolescents as young as 15 to 16 years. Initial findings suggest that the earlier trend of at least 90 per cent elderly being affected with kidney diseases is slowly changing. However, in many cases involving the youth, we are not able to identify the cause after a biopsy. In medical terms, we call it ‘idiopathy’. Earlier, idiopathy was the fourth or fifth reason of kidney diseases, but it has taken the third spot after hypertension and diabetes, and we have been seeing more cases where we can’t pinpoint a cause,” said Dr Anup Kumar, head of the urology and renal transplant department at Safdarjung Hospital.  

Through the study, the doctors are trying to find out the profile and lifestyle of such patients. 
“Sometimes it is over the counter drugs, sometimes overuse of painkillers, or excessive use of steroids, supplements, and protein shakes for bodybuilding,” said Dr Kumar, who is leading the study. 
The study is expected to be completed by June and will be reflecting data from all over the country—both urban and rural areas—as the hospital gets patients from all backgrounds from across the country. 

