Blow off the steam

Dr Ranjana Sharma By

Express News Service

Hypertension occurs when the blood pressure reads more than 140/90 mmHg over a number of weeks. It is a common phenomenon in pregnant women and great care must be taken to avoid it. During pregnancy, hypertension is classified into four categories: Chronic hypertension: It is considered when hypertension begins prior to pregnancy or detected first time within 20 weeks and continues throughout.

Pre-eclampsia: This is a condition where the woman is diagnosed with hypertension after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Pre-eclampsia may cause many complications and is believed to occur as a result of dysfunction of the placenta leading to placental insufficiency.It is a multi-organ disease and may affect the liver, kidney and even the brain.

Gestational hypertension: This occurs when the mother has hypertension after the 20th week of pregnancy, without any symptoms of pre-eclampsia. This type of hypertension settles down after delivery. It has been observed that about one-third of patients with gestational hypertension eventually develop pre-eclampsia. Periodic tests need to occur to ensure that it does not shift into the more serious and sometimes fatal condition called Eclampsia.

Chronic hypertension with superimposed pre-eclampsia: This happens when the mother has chronic hypertension prior to pregnancy and develops pre-eclampsia during pregnancy. This is a serious complication and if not treated at an early stage, it could prove fatal to both the mother and the foetus.

There are many risks that occur in pregnancy due to hypertension such as placental abruption, where the placenta could separate from the uterus. This could cause heavy bleeding and is life-threatening to the baby and the mother. Other risks include reduced blood to the baby, internal organ injury and increased risk of operative delivery. Due to increased blood pressure, some of the vital organs like kidney, liver and the brain may face serious damage.

Hypertension can only be diagnosed by a doctor on examination. But some of the symptoms of an advanced disease are headaches, restlessness, difficulty in breathing due to fluid accumulation, nausea, pain in the upper abdomen, blurred vision, temporary loss of vision, increased sensitivity to light, and other changes to the vision.

On testing the following can be identifying factors —proteinuria, a condition in which there is excess protein in the urine; thrombocytopenia, a condition in which the platelet level in the blood

is low; high uric acid and deranged liver enzymes.

On being diagnosed with pregnancy hypertension, one must take good care of themselves. Simple protocols could prove to be life-saving. Keeping up with the regular appointments is a key part of managing it. Be regular with the medications.

It is important to not miss doses and to not neglect the prescriptions. Maintaining a physically fit lifestyle with regular exercise is important. Avoid processed food and high-cholesterol diets.

Recommendations such as admission to the hospital, early delivery or caesarean section occur in cases of pre-eclampsia.Awareness of the condition and its impact is half the battle won.Be well-informed about general health and cultivate healthy practices, which helps in maintaining good health both physically

and mentally. Regular ante-natal care is the mainstay in preventing complications.

The author is obstetrician and gynaecologist, Apollo Cradle Royale, Nehru Enclave, Delhi