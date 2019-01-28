Home Lifestyle Health

New campaign 'Wind Beneath Her Wings' aims to spread awareness on menstrual health

The initiative, which went live on January 26, stemmed from the need to make women in Indian villages aware about the importance of menstrual hygiene to prevent infections and infertility.

Published: 28th January 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 2,000 adolescent girls in various parts of rural India were provided with sanitary kits as part of a new campaign that aims to spread awareness about menstrual health.

"Wind Beneath Her Wings", a joint initiative by social enterprise Dharma Life and Spain-based women's sportswear brand Believe Athletics, seeks to address the taboo that is menstruation and teach young girls across the country to stay healthy while on their periods.

"Lack of toilets and unawareness about menstrual hygiene has an adverse impact on women's health. What we aspire to do is change the mindset of people about menstruation," said Gaurav Mehta, founder and CEO of Dharma Life.

The initiative, which went live on January 26, stemmed from the need to make women in Indian villages aware about the importance of menstrual hygiene to prevent infections and infertility.

As part of the campaign, Dharma Life, for every sale on the website of Believe Athletics, educates one young girl about menstrual hygiene and provides her with a sanitary kit.

The approach is reinforced through various games and activities that encourage the strengthening of relations between women, particularly between mothers and daughters enabling them to talk about the subject freely.

According to Marisol and Regina Rodriguez, directors of Believe Athletics, the aim of their brand was not just sales but to make women around the world stronger.

"When we got to know what Dharma Life did, we knew that affiliating with them would be a step in the right direction. They inspired our decision to provide kits to women from our sales proceeds to improve women's menstrual health," they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wind Beneath Her Wings menstruation Periods Taboo around periods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp