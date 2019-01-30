Use more copper in kitchen

Venu Srikanth By

HYDERABAD: In a round table discussion on healthy eating and lifestyle at Simply South Restaurant at Film Nagar on Monday, award-winning Chef Chalapathy Rao, wellness expert Namita Jain and other health experts from the city spoke about the importance of going back to the roots for achieving a healthy lifestyle. With passing generations, we have adapted ourselves to the western delicacies and lost the indigenous riches followed by our ancestors.

Our ancestors were thoughtful about everything they followed and with current generation being health-conscious, it’s high time that we reconnect to our culture, the experts concluded. “I believe in one thing, eating anything in moderation is never unhealthy” added Chef Chalapthy. The year 2022 is named “The year of Millets”. Also, the government is coming up with a regulation where post 2022 every restaurant must include Millets in their menu”, added one of the panellists. “We need to understand the concept of emotional eating, being harsh on ourselves will only cause other problems and also stressed eating is one of he main reasons for obesity,” reminded, Dr.Namita , wellness expert. She also expressed her concern saying, “The public is being bombarded with lots of information and diet plans. Only leaving them more confused than ever”. She presented a roadmap to a healthy lifestyle which she calls “Healthy resolutions of 2019”

Define your goal. Fitness is a generic term, you should be specific about your goals, whether it is to lose weight or gain weight, etc.

Formulate a plan or a roadmap to achieve your goal.

Inculcate the plan into your daily planner.

Assess and revise, very often the plan or the method you started with might not be working, then you should revise the plan and change it to make it work.

Believe in yourself. This is the most important part of executing the plan.

She also mentioned the importance of maintaining healthy kitchen tools. Use of copper should be increased. Copper is a micro mineral required by our body, it helps in improving immunity and digestion, whereas aluminium is hazardous for the nervous system.