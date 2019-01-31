Here's why we need to embrace 'hospital selfies'  

By Online Desk

Ours is a generation that relishes taking selfies. Most of us begin our day by checking for new updates on social media which has become the only place where we connect with others.

Right from pictures of dining at a fancy restaurant to movie dates, we make our presence felt on social media with a selfie. Of course, we expect some love for our pictures from others. But are we ready to post a selfie from a hospital bed too like Guardian columnist Dawn Foster?

When we blog about our personal life, we make sure we only post the happy stuff online. When we talk about our illness or post pictures of our scars, there's a sense of insecurity and people often say they feel vulnerable. Perhaps it's time to embrace the idea of hospital selfies.

Sharing her battle with epilepsy and how she spent her days on and off the hospital bed, the British journalist explains why chronic illness can be 'very isolating.' "I’m learning to believe that my epilepsy doesn’t disbar me from being considered attractive, so if I think I look palatable in A&E I’ll damn well Instagram it," she said.

Foster's pictures received a heartwarming response from other epileptic people who said they feel less alone.

"From a man who shows his daughter my tweets and Instagram pictures, and says she feels much less of a pariah knowing others are in the same boat, and from people asking for coping mechanisms and tips," she wrote.

Hospital selfies give us hope that we are not alone and it is okay to not be okay sometimes. In the past, we have seen celebrities posting their sick pictures, which in turn creates awareness about the illness.

Be it singer Selena Gomez who wrote about 'lupus' or filmmaker Tahira Kashyap who posted pictures of her cancer treatment, the world wished them a speedy recovery. Way to go indeed.

