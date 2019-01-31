Home Lifestyle Health

Layered cocktails inspire new form of male birth control 

Researchers from Nanchang University in China wanted to devise a medium-term, reversible form of male contraception.

Published: 31st January 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

BEIJING: Scientists are developing reversible male contraceptives -- inspired by colourful layered cocktails -- that would be more effective than condoms but not permanent like vasectomies.

For decades, women have shouldered most of the burden of contraception.

However, long-term use of female birth control pills could increase the risk of side effects such as blood clots or breast cancer.

On the other hand, common forms of male contraception are either short-term (condoms) or long-term (vasectomy).

However, condoms can fail, and vasectomies, while effective, are not reversible.

Researchers from Nanchang University in China wanted to devise a medium-term, reversible form of male contraception.

They drew inspiration from cocktails that bartenders make by layering colourful liquids in a glass.

If the beverage is stirred or heated, the layers combine into a uniform liquid.

Researchers wondered if they could use a similar approach to inject layers of materials to block the vas deferens, the duct that conveys sperm from the testicle to the urethra.

Applying heat would cause the layers to mix, breaking them down and "unplugging the pipeline." The team tested their approach in male rats.

They sequentially injected four layers of materials into the vas deferens: a hydrogel that forms a physical barrier to sperm.

The four layers included gold nanoparticles, which heat up when irradiated with near-infrared light; ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA), a chemical that breaks down the hydrogel and also kills sperm; and another layer of gold nanoparticles.

The injected materials kept the rats from impregnating females for more than two months.

However, when the researchers shone a near-infrared lamp on the rats for a few minutes, the layers mixed and dissolved, allowing the animals to produce offspring.

The researchers said that while the pilot experiment is promising, more research is needed to verify the safety of the materials in humans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Layered cocktails Cocktails Male contraceptives Contraceptives

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp