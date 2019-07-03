This '5 bite diet' is all you need to shed kilos in week!

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Imagine shedding all those extra kilos without even compromising on any of your favourite food. Doesn't it sound like a dream come true? Well, it is now possible with this '5 Bite Diet.'

This fad diet promises notable weight loss while allowing you to eat all your desired food. Considered as an alternative to weight loss surgery, this diet is becoming sensation due to its easy-to-follow rules and quick outcomes.

However, some aspects of this diet such as the exceptionally low-calorie intake, potential lack of nutrients, and towering risk of weight regain could cause some worry.

Basically, the 5 Bite Diet is a low-calorie diet with a promise of quick weight loss. Let's dig deeper to know this better.

Created in 2007 by Dr Alwin Lewis as part of his book 'Why Weight Around?' this very-low-calorie diet comes with a promise of shedding kilos without counting calories, giving up on any foods or working out for hours. In fact, it may provide the same weight loss results one would expect from a gastric bypass -- a surgery that reduces stomach size.

While following the 5 Bite Diet, eat like a person who underwent gastric bypass surgery. Restrict the portion of your food to a maximum of 10-12 regular-sized bites per day. You can start instantly or gradually lessen the intake.

During this '5 Bite Diet,' skip the breakfast and drink black coffee instead. Now, eat whatever you want for lunch and dinner, but keep the number of bites to five per meal. While no foods are restricted, at least one bite or a minimum of two per day should come from a protein-rich source food like meat, fish, eggs, dairy, tofu, or legumes, reported Healthline.

You can also have a bite of food between meals for a maximum of two, one-bite snacks each day and drink unlimited amounts of calorie-free drinks.

While low-intensity exercise is allowed, high-intensity workouts should be avoided while on this diet. It's also recommended to take a multivitamin and omega-3 supplement regularly to cover any potential nutrient deficiencies. Once you reach your goal, switch to a more sustainable, nutrient-rich diet to maintain the result.

The 5 Bite Diet may help lose weight, but the results could come with several health risks. Besides, the risk of regaining weight once you go off the diet is really high. Follow this diet only under medical supervision.

Apart from helping in losing weight, the 5 Bite Diet may reduce joint pain and lower the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. But then, these benefits are likely negated by the high risk of weight regain.

Like all calorie-restricted diets, the 5 Bite Diet too comes with several downsides. It is difficult to meet nutrient needs considering the amount of food one is allowed to eat. This diet may also augment the risk of disordered eating and could cause slow metabolism, hampering the ability to maintain weight loss over the long term.

This diet doesn't place any restrictions on what the follower could eat. They are allowed to eat everything they want as long as they limit their intake to 10-12 bites per day or during 2 meals and 2 optional snacks. Yet, the rules say to include at least one bite of a protein-rich food at each meal. In addition, multivitamin and omega-3 supplements should be taken daily.

The followers of 5 Bite Diet can choose any food they want including desserts. The only condition this diet has is its intake limit that should be restricted to 10-12 bite per day. This is a strict rule to be followed to get the desired results. The 5 Bite Diet, while giving you the option to enjoy your favourite meals, leaves it up to the follower to decide how many nutrient-rich foods to include in the daily menu.

The 5 Bite Diet is a fad diet and promotes severe calorie restriction in an attempt to encourage quick weight loss. It may slow metabolism and increase the risk of weight regain. Apart from that, this diet is not nutritionally sufficient, which may lead to nutrient deficiencies and long-term health consequences. It's incompatible for most people, and those interested to try it should only do so under medical supervision.