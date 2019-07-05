Home Lifestyle Health

Early risers may have lower breast cancer risk: Study

Using a technique called Mendelian randomisation, researchers analysed genetic variants associated with three particular sleep traits- morning or evening preference, sleep duration, and insomnia.

Published: 05th July 2019 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Cancer, Breast Cancer

For representational purposes

By PTI

LONDON: Women who wake up early may have a lower risk of developing breast cancer than the females sleeping for longer hours, a study has found.

Using a technique called Mendelian randomisation, researchers analysed genetic variants associated with three particular sleep traits- morning or evening preference (chronotype), sleep duration, and insomnia.

They analysed databases of more than four lakh women from two studies, UK Biobank study and Breast Cancer Association Consortium (BCAC) study.

In observational analysis of UK Biobank data, morning preference was associated with a slightly lower risk of breast cancer (one less woman per 100) than evening preference, whereas there was little evidence for an association with sleep duration and insomnia symptoms.

Analysis from BCAC also supported a protective effect of morning preference, and showed a potential harmful effect of longer sleep duration (more than the recommended 7-8 hours) on breast cancer, whereas evidence for insomnia symptoms was inconsistent.

Eva Schernhammer from the University of Vienna in Austria said these findings, published in the journal BMJ, identify a need for future research exploring how the stresses on our biological clock can be reduced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Breast cancer Breast cancer detection Sleeping habits
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp